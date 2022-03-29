Scottie Scheffler’s gear changes that helped him reach No. 1

The most intriguing change also was the most recent. Scheffler switched into the TaylorMade Stealth 3HL (High Loft) 16.5-degree 3-wood last week in Austin, replacing a club that had been in his bag for more than a decade.

Scheffler’s previous 3-wood showed his loyalty to his equipment. Scheffler started using the Nike VR Pro Limited 3-wood, which was released to the public in 2011, during his amateur days at the University of Texas. The writing was on the wall, though, when Scheffler signed with TaylorMade.

“It’ll be a sad day (when the Nike comes out of the bag), but it has to happen eventually,” Scheffler told GolfWRX.com at THE PLAYERS. The change came after “extensive testing” to match the launch characteristics of his previous club, TaylorMade said. Scheffler’s previous 3-wood had just 12.5 degrees of loft, compared to 16 degrees in his new club, which came with a Ventus 8X shaft that was cut down an inch.

“The benefits of the 16.5-degree head are that he can hit it much higher and farther if he wants to but also match the previous conditions, which were lower and feature more spin,” said TaylorMade senior tour representative Todd Chew.

Scheffler also tested a TaylorMade Stealth 15-degree head, but according to Chew, the club was simply going too far.

“With a titanium Stealth Plus head, he could hit it even farther, but that’s not what he needs from this club,” Chew told GolfWRX.com. “The 16.5-degree Stealth head is more of a weapon because of the added distance and height capability he can get when he wants it. That is the benefit of taking a lot of the spin out of the head and being able to use more loft compared to older technology. With the previous club, you wouldn’t want to launch it higher in the air because it would spin too much. With today’s technology taking so much spin out of the club, you can use more loft which makes the club so much more playable and versatile.”

