EQUIPMENT
Equipment roundup: What the pros are playing at Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Tiger Woods' Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype putter. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, we caught up with the PGA TOUR’s finest to take a look inside their golf bags. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at the clubs of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and more.
Tiger Woods (irons)
A closer look at Tiger Woods’ P7TW irons. Woods worked extensively with TaylorMade engineers to develop the irons, which the company brought to retail last year.
Bo Hoag
Bo Hoag likes his Vokey SM8 wedges stamped with his initials and stamped the same manner, it seems. It’s rare for a pro to have nearly identical stamping on multiple wedges. The red paintfill is surely a nod to his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.
Francesco Molinari
Francesco Molinari has Callaway’s Mavrik 3-wood in the bag. As the Italian prefers an adjustable driver, however, he hasn’t moved away from the Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero he played in 2019. Interestingly, he pulled the Callaway Apex MB prototype irons he played much of last year in favor of the Apex Pro irons.
Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth’s trusty Scotty Cameron 009 prototype putter is back for another year of service.
Justin Rose
Justin Rose’s Axis1 Rose proto putter has the loft (2.75 degrees) and lie (72 degrees) written on the bottom of the club in permanent marker.
In addition to the Axis1 putter, Rose has Honma’s new TR20 460 driver in the bag as well as the company’s TR20B irons -- 4 through 10-iron. (Yes, you read that right.)
Odyssey
A look at Odyssey’s eye-catching new Triple Track putters.
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed’s 61-degree prototype Artisan Golf wedge is beginning to show a nice patina.
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy was doing plenty of tinkering pre-tournament. He was spotted with a full bouquet of irons and TaylorMade’s new SIM woods and hybrid in the bag.
Tiger Woods (putter)
The wear mark on Tiger Woods legendary Newport 2 GSS prototype putter will never not be impressive. Imagine the number of pured pressure putts the 15-time major winner stroked with this thing.
Tiger Woods (full bag)
Speaking of Tiger Woods, the TaylorMade staffer was spotted testing the company’s new SIM driver and SIM Max Rocket 3 3-wood ahead of competition. Only the driver made it into play. For a full look inside Tiger's bag, click here.
All photos courtesy of GolfWRX. For more equipment coverage, visit GolfWRX.com.