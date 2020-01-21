Featured Groups: Farmers Insurance Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR has announced the four Featured Groups for Thursday and Friday at the Farmers insurance Open, to be contested at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.



Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will be released officially at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).



PGA TOUR LIVE : (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.



Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).



FEATURED GROUPS

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

• With a win, Woods would pass Sam Snead for most career PGA TOUR wins (83); Woods has won eight titles at Torrey Pines, including seven at the Farmers Insurance Open (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013) and one U.S. Open (2008)

• Rahm, a three-time PGA TOUR winner, won his first TOUR title at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

• Winner of the 2019 Barracuda Championship, Morikawa is in his first full season as a member and has never played with Woods in an official PGA TOUR round



Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker

• With a win, the reigning FedExCup champion McIlroy would move to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking; Brooks Koepka has been No. 1 since May 19, 2019, a span of 36 weeks

• Smith defeated Brendan Steele in a playoff to win the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent start

• Snedeker is a two-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open (2012, 2016) and a two-time runner-up (2010, 2013)



Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele

• A Farmers Insurance ambassador, Fowler has opened the season with two consecutive top-10s (T5/Sentry Tournament of Champions, T10/The American Express)

• Mickelson, set to make his 30th start at the Farmers Insurance Open, can pass Tiger Woods for the most PGA TOUR wins in California (since 1983); the two are currently tied at 14

• Schauffele, a San Diego native and resident, has two-runner up finishes in the 2019-20 season, with both coming in playoffs at tournaments he won last season (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sentry Tournament of Champions)



Jason Day, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

• A two-time winner of the event (2015, 2018), Day finished T5 at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open

• Rose is in search of his second consecutive win at the event; he defeated Adam Scott by two strokes to win the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open

• Spieth will tee it up at the event for the fifth time as he makes his 2020 calendar debut; the 11-time PGA TOUR winner’s best result of the season to date came at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (T8)

