PGA TOUR Digital Insertion Order Terms & Conditions

Except in the case of material breach by Media Company, Advertiser/Agency may not cancel the direct marketing media placement on this Insertion Order. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Media Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject or cancel any direct marketing media placement on this Insertion Order with materials that do not comply with Media Company's policies (including, without limitation, with respect to the use of player images) or with any applicable law, regulation or other judicial or administrative order. In addition, Media Company shall have the right to terminate the direct marketing media placement on this Insertion Order at any time (for any reason or no reason) upon seven (7) days notice, without penalty or liability for such termination. Media Company may terminate this Insertion Order effective immediately in the event Advertiser/Agency becomes insolvent, if Advertiser/Agency makes an assignment for the benefit of creditors or is adjudged bankrupt, if a receiver of the property or the business of Advertiser/Agency is appointed, if Advertiser/Agency files a petition seeking relief under any bankruptcy act or if a petition is filed against Advertiser/Agency under any such act, or if Advertiser/Agency defaults in payment of amounts due hereunder or under any term or condition contained herein, fails or refuses to submit advertising or fails to respond to complaints after notification thereof. In the event of any termination of this Insertion Order by Media Company for any of the foregoing reasons, Advertiser/Agency agrees that the balance of the total amount due which had not, as of the date of termination, been paid shall become immediately due and payable.