PGA TOUR welcomes Dream Finders Homes as Official Marketing Partner

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR and Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH), today announced a multi-year partnership naming Dream Finders Homes the “Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” through 2026.

“We are excited to have Dream Finders Homes as the first home builder to be an Official Marketing Partner at the PGA TOUR,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President Marketing & Corporate Partnerships. “We’re confident that the PGA TOUR platform will provide an excellent backdrop to showcase the Dream Finders Homes brand through our players, media and tournaments.”

Dream Finders Homes will activate this new relationship by having a presence in programming throughout PGA TOUR social and digital properties, including hosting a “Moving Day” campaign on Instagram. Dream Finders Homes will also organize hospitality events for key constituents and guests at select PGA TOUR events, host corporate golf outings and develop partnerships with TOUR professionals.

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes, Inc. CEO said “Dream Finders Homes is excited to partner with the PGA TOUR and support golf's growing popularity - we believe its mission strongly aligns with our corporate values: quality, integrity, and family. As we further expand our footprint in high growth markets, becoming the PGA TOUR’s Official Home Builder will ensure golf fans across the country become acquainted with our company and mission. The game of golf, similar to building communities, brings together folks of diverse backgrounds; we feel this will be a mutually beneficial partnership as we work together to support golf’s next generation. See you on Moving Day!”