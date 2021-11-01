October 2021 Oakley Instagram sweepstake official rules

OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF

THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES & POSSESSIONS,

WHO ARE 18 YEARS OR OLDER AS OF ENTRY.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

HOW TO ENTER: The sweepstakes period will begin on November 2, 2021 at 12:00 am EST and end on November 3 9:00 pm EST (“Promotional Period”). In order to enter, an adult age 18 years or older must vote for one (1) of the two (2) Oakley athletes as featured in the Instagram “story” that is sponsored by Oakley and posted on the @PGATOUR Instagram account during the Promotional Period. Entry via automated means (e.g., through a computer program) is prohibited. Normal Internet usage charges, if any, imposed by entrant’s online service company will apply. Limit one entry per person/household/email address. All entries become property of PGA TOUR Golf Licensed Properties, Inc. (“Sponsor”), and will not be acknowledged or returned. Eligibility to participate in this Sweepstakes is not dependent upon inclusion in Sponsor communications.

ELIGIBILITY. Eligible entries must be submitted during the Promotional Period. All entries submitted after the Promotional Period will not be eligible to win prizes. This promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, its territories and possessions, 18 years of age and older as of the beginning of the Promotion Period. Employees of Sponsor, and its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, and agencies and the immediate family members of each (including those residing in the same household) are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law and subject to all applicable laws.

PRIZE. One (1) winner shall be eligible to receive the following: one (1) pair of Oakley Flak 2.0 XL with Prizm Dark Golf sunglasses, a total estimated retail value (“ERV”) of US$184.00. All federal, state, local, municipal and provincial taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. All fees and surcharges on the prizes, if applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any expense, such as travel, associated with the prize but not specifically listed in the prize description in these Official Rules is the sole responsibility of winner. No substitution may be made, except by Sponsor in the event the prize (or portion thereof) cannot be awarded for any reason, in which case, Sponsor will award a prize of equal/greater value. One prize winner will be selected in a random drawing within approximately 10 days following the Promotional Period. Drawing will be conducted from among all eligible entries received during the Promotional Period by a representative of Sponsor, whose decision is final on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. Limit one prize per person/household, subject to availability. Entries will not be carried forward for subsequent drawings, if any.

GENERAL RULES. The potential winner will be required to complete and return an electronic certification of eligibility and liability/publicity release within seven (7) days of notification attempt or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. Return of prize or prize notification as undeliverable or inability to reach potential winner using information provided on the official entry form may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. All material submitted becomes the sole property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission to the Sponsor and its agencies to use winner’s name, biographical information, pictures/portraits, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising and trade in connection with this sweepstakes, without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. Winner assumes all liability for any injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by participation in this promotion or use or redemption of prize. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Prizes are nontransferable and no cash substitutions are allowed except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to award a prize of equal or greater value in its discretion. Winners release Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents and all others associated with the development and execution of this Sweepstakes from any and all liability for damages, losses or injury resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes or acceptance or use of any prize. Sponsor not responsible for any typographical/other error in printing of offer/Sweepstakes administration/prize announcement in connection with this promotion. Sponsor and its agencies are not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, damaged, lost or late entries or for any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in this Sweepstakes. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, computer virus or other events or causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, the prizes will be awarded from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. Notice of cancellation will be posted at https://www.pgatour.com/company/2021/07/29/oakley-prizm-official-sweepstakes-rules.html.

RELEASE. By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any damage, loss, expense, injury of any kind, claim or cause of action (collectively, “Claims”), including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. You further agree to release and hold harmless the Released Parties from any Claim brought or asserted by any third party against the Released Parties due to or arising out of use of your name, persona, likeness and photo or any other rights granted to Sponsor, including any claims for, but not limited to trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, rights of publicity, right of privacy or defamation. Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes and acceptance of a prize constitutes each winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of Entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

DISPUTES. Except where prohibited, Entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate Florida State Court; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the Entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Florida in the U.S. or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

PRIVACY & PERSONAL INFORMATION. Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.pgatour.com/company/privacy-policy.html;. Personal information collected from entrants will be used by Sponsor for the purpose of administering the sweepstakes and to provide entrants with information relating to products, services and sweepstakes of Sponsor and affiliates of Sponsor, subject to an option to opt-out of such communications. Sponsor shall not sell, share, or otherwise disclose personal information of entrants with third parties other than to third parties engaged by Sponsor to fulfill the above purposes or as permitted pursuant to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

WINNER LIST. For a list of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope within sixty (60) days of the end of the Promotion Period to: The Oakley Sweepstakes Official Rules, c/o PGA TOUR, 1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

SPONSOR. The Sponsor of the Sweepstakes is PGA TOUR Golf Course Properties, Inc., PO Box 3112, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram®. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor, and not to Instagram. The information you provide will be used to contact you with future Sponsor selected communications and in the event you are selected as a potential winner.