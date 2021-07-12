PGA TOUR, Anheuser-Busch extend partnership spanning three decades

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Anheuser-Busch today announced an extension of their longstanding marketing relationship that continues Michelob ULTRA’s position as the “Official Beer Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” through 2024. Additionally, O’Doul’s will continue to serve as the “Official Non-Alcohol Beer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”

As part of the multi-year extension, Anheuser-Busch will add Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer as the “Official Hard Seltzer of the PGA TOUR,” a new official category for the PGA TOUR.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Anheuser-Busch and look forward to celebrating 30 years of partnership in 2024,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “As all great partnerships do, our relationship has evolved over the years, and we share in the excitement that Michelob ULTRA is the fastest-growing beer brand in the United States. The PGA TOUR takes pride in providing the very best products for our fans, and we look forward to the addition of Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer with this extension to complement Michelob ULTRA and O’Doul’s.”

Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with the PGA TOUR began in 1994, and Michelob ULTRA became an official sponsor of the TOUR in 2002. Michelob ULTRA will continue to have a substantial activation footprint at tournaments across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions schedule.

“Partnering with the PGA TOUR over the years has allowed Michelob ULTRA unprecedented access to engage with and provide meaningful experience to golf fans, who are core consumers of our beer,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. “Stepping into yet another new chapter with the PGA TOUR is truly exciting as fans are welcomed back and we build even greater experiences for years to come.”

Michelob ULTRA will continue to advertise within PGA TOUR telecasts and across PGA TOUR social and digital channels.