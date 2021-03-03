PGA TOUR announces its first Official Tequila partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL -- The PGA TOUR today announced a multi-year partnership with Maestro Dobel® Tequila, which was named the first “Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”

Founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is known for consistently pushing the category forward, blending tradition and innovation to craft its award-winning tequilas. Through this partnership, Maestro Dobel shares its commitment to mastery with golf fans across the United States.

“As innovators in the spirits category, and creators of Cristalino tequila, we are proud to celebrate another milestone as the PGA TOUR's first Official Tequila partner,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “The TOUR approaches the game of golf with the same passion, skill and precision Maestro Dobel takes in crafting our award-winning range of tequilas. We look forward to bringing the energy and spirit of tequila to the TOUR community.”

As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Maestro Dobel will activate at select tournaments across the United States and will be the Official Tequila poured at hospitality and concession locations. Fans will also find new premium displays and sampling opportunities at retail locations nationwide promoting Maestro Dobel’s exclusive tequila partnership with the TOUR.

Debuting later this month at THE PLAYERS Championship, Maestro Dobel will unveil the “Diamante Tee Time,” developed specifically for the tournament, along with introducing its range of ultra-premium and smooth tequilas to TOUR fans at home and on the course.

“We are excited to have Maestro Dobel as the first tequila brand to be an Official Marketing Partner at the PGA TOUR,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We look forward to introducing this premium product to our PGA TOUR family – especially one which shares our deep values of tradition and innovation.”

Maestro Dobel will further support the partnership with advertising on PGA TOUR social and digital platforms.