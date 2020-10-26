-
PGA TOUR welcomes TruGreen as an Official Marketing Partner
TruGreen’s partnership with TOUR and First Tee highlights commitment to golf and next generation
October 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR and TruGreen, the nation's largest lawn care company, announced a new multi-year marketing relationship that designates TruGreen as the “Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and TPC Network.”
By joining the TOUR as an Official Marketing Partner, TruGreen will collaborate with the TOUR and TPC Network agronomists on research and development opportunities along with educational content about lawn maintenance and the benefits of partnering with a lawn care professional. TruGreen will launch a campaign on the company’s digital channels and PGATOUR.COM, while continuing to advertise during PGA TOUR telecasts. TruGreen will also host events at various PGA TOUR events, including the World Golf Championships-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis where it is headquartered.
“We are delighted to welcome TruGreen to the PGA TOUR and are thrilled to see their commitment to the First Tee College Scholarship Program,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “This is a natural partnership as our sport relies on outstanding agronomic practices to provide our membership with the best playing conditions each week.”
Earlier this month, TruGreen announced that it will be a Trustee of First Tee, youth development organization that uses golf as a catalyst for personal growth. As a Trustee, this partnership will support the expansion of the First Tee College Scholarship Program to include alumni pursuing careers in agronomy, plant science and other science-based professions. TruGreen executives will serve as mentors and will support professional development and educational sessions for the Scholars.
“At TruGreen, we take immense pride in creating beautiful, green outdoor spaces where individuals can enjoy living life outside,” said John Cowles, President & CEO of TruGreen. “This mission makes our partnership with the PGA TOUR a natural fit. We are excited to support the impactful work of First Tee while joining our science-based expertise and tailored approach to lawn care with the agronomists of the TPC Network’s iconic courses.”
