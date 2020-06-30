-
PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour statement – COVID-19 update
-
June 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 29, 2020
-
As part of the PGA TOUR’s pre-tournament screening process this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, TOUR player Chad Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event (he was the first alternate).
Campbell, who last competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
“While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with COVID, directly or indirectly. I support the TOUR’s protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well. I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return.”
At the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s on-site testing process, Tour members Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge have withdrawn from the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes prior to Wednesday’s first round after testing positive for COVID-19.
A total of 247 players have undergone on-site testing since the Korn Ferry Tour’s Return to Golf on June 11, and to date, Wu, Montgomery and Hodge are the only Tour players to test positive for COVID-19 via on-site testing. They will have the Tour’s full support throughout their respective self-isolations under CDC guidelines.
“These positive test results serve as a distinct reminder that we all need to continue to be vigilant in this ever-changing climate. We will further reinforce the elements of our health and safety plan to all constituents, and deliver our full support to those who test positive for COVID-19,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.
