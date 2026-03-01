PGA Tour Events

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1
-16
2
-13
3
-12
T4
-11
T11
-10
T14
-9
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
PGA National Resort (The Champion Course)
February 25 – March 1, 2026
THE PLAYERS Championship
TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
March 10 – 15, 2026
Miami Championship
Trump National Doral
April 29 - May 3, 2026
Truist Championship
Quail Hollow Club
May 6 – 10, 2026
Kaulig Companies Championship
Firestone CC
July 8 – 12, 2026
FedEx St. Jude Championship
TPC Southwind
August 12 – 16, 2026
TOUR Championship
East Lake Golf Club
August 26 – 30, 2026
Biltmore Championship in Asheville
The Cliffs at Walnut Cove
September 16 - 20, 2026
Presidents Cup
Medinah Country Club
September 22-27, 2026
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club
November 12 – 15, 2026
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