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PGA Tour Events

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

PGA National Resort (The Champion Course)

February 25 – March 1, 2026

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

March 10 – 15, 2026


Miami Championship

Trump National Doral

April 29 - May 3, 2026

Truist Championship

Quail Hollow Club

May 6 – 10, 2026

Kaulig Companies Championship

Firestone CC

July 8 – 12, 2026

FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Southwind

August 12 – 16, 2026

TOUR Championship

East Lake Golf Club

August 26 – 30, 2026

Biltmore Championship in Asheville

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove

September 16 - 20, 2026


Presidents Cup

Medinah Country Club

September 22-27, 2026

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club

November 12 – 15, 2026

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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