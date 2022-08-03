Pick 'Em Preview: Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship presents many promises, not the least of which is the final opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. However, the pressure to perform at the buzzer isn’t a common intangible, so plan on pivoting to the chalk sooner than later if your opening reaches scuffle.

For guys guaranteed to advance into the Playoffs, the Wyndham is a chance to stay or get warm. The through line of Sedgefield Country Club is that it’s one of the fairest and most consistent stages of the season. That means it’s predictable for returning participants. They consist of your sample size to target after the cut.

Shootouts tend to favor the random, but if you’ve sized up a non-winner to take the title, consider that J.T. Poston in 2019 is the only breakthrough champion of the last five editions. You might remember that he played the tournament in bogey-free, 22-under and still won by only one over all-time tournament earnings leader Webb Simpson, who had six bogeys.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Rob … Kevin Streelman (+6000)

I’m a little bummed and surprised that he’s not longer, but maybe I’m late to the board. That said, it’s a respectful kickback with which to open.

En route to a T7 here last year, he co-led the field in greens hit. It’s a skill that has regressed on the whole this season, but he’s been lighting up leaderboards all summer. Fourteen of his last 15 scores were red, including all four that yielded the runner-up performance at the Barbasol Championship.

Glass … Will Zalatoris (+1700)

I know, I know, change your pick as the tournament develops...

I'm breaking the tradition and going with the Wake Forest alum who is looking to take the torch from "The Mayor" at Sedgefield, Webb Simpson. I'm going to take my chances with one of the best iron players on TOUR and navigate backwards from here.

TOP 10

Glass … Keith Mitchell (+500)

I'm putting on my sunscreen this week as I couldn't catch the window last week. He enjoys gaining plenty of strokes off the tee and makes birdies for fun. That's a proper combination this week. While others down the board could squeeze him out, I'll ride a guy who loves making birdies and working the golf ball.

Rob … Rory Sabbatini (+1200)

Because I was in position to strike entering the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic – I was 18th through three rounds – I stayed up until this window opened at 1:22 a.m. PT on Sunday … and then failed to connect for the coins. So it goes. I really do try not to be in position to rely on a bet that unlocks with irregularity, but sometimes that’s just how the ball bounces.

Unlike Glass, who lives three hours ahead on the clock, I can afford to swing the fence in the first at-bat. Basically, it’s a flier for a guy who has a propensity to go low in R1 and my confidence to keep pace.

Sabbatini’s reputation for firepower is lost on newer bettors, but the 46-year-old still has the same confident swagger that paid dividends in his prime. He hasn’t had a top 10 (or a top 20) since the Shriners (T3) 10 months ago, but he’s tied for 23rd (with Will Zalatoris and Seamus Power) on the PGA TOUR in scoring average before the cut (69.67). He’s also 5-for-7 at Sedgefield with four top 10s (T10, 2021) and scoring averages of 66.57 and 68.43 in R1 and R2, respectively.

TOP 20

Rob … Mark Hubbard (+300)

Here is where I don’t want to mess around. It can be easy to fall into the trap of experiencing success with landing a bet at the right time, but on top of that addictive tendency of gambling in the classic sense, we don’t control when the opportunities are made available here, if they are at all.

Shadowed by his silly reaction to his ace in Motown last week was that he intimated that taking a well-earned week off may have cost him form. He ended up missing the cut on the number after opening with 4-under 68. So, I’m relying on him solving the issue to return to the top-20 machine that he’s been on two tours since February. He also finished T15 here just two years ago.

Glass … Vince Whaley (+700)

Rolls in on four straight paydays, including a top five at Barbasol, so form is not the question. When he finds GIR, he's a solid chance of converting a birdie, and that's top of mind this week. Safely in at No. 93 on the Eligibility Points List , he's free to try and drive up the board as the weekend extends.

ROUND 1

LEADER

Rob … Mark Hubbard (+6600)

Sedgefield Country Club is a stock par 70, so both nines are par 35s with two par 3s and one par 5. What’s not even is the balance of expected scoring. The front side plays about a stroke easier. It’s as constant a course statistic as you’ll find anywhere.

So, I’m keeping it simple. I started with the earliest tee times on No. 1. I scrolled until I found the first guy who deserved the faith. Lo and behold, it’s Hubbard again. He was my R1 leader in Detroit, and he delivered an ace, but the 68 was four swings too many to pay off the bet.

As usual with tournaments in the Eastern Time Zone, he’ll likely have completed his round by the time I’m awake, so the plan is that I won’t have to scroll at all to find him again when I launch the leaderboard.

Glass … Harold Varner III (+5000)

Simple. He's cashed in his last five visits. His WORST opening round is 67 while headlining with 62 in 2020 and 63 in 2017. The East Carolina Pirate loves the feel of a home game and usually gets off to a great start.

Yeah, I'm not bothered by the 12:27 p.m. tee time, either. He's that comfortable here.

