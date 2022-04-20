Pick 'Em Preview: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

You know we got you.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is unconventional in its presentation, but it’s an official PGA TOUR competition, so PointsBet has markets for numerous persuasions. This includes and is not limited to outrights, top 10s, top 20s and R1 leaders. These bets contribute to PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live for which our Preview is built.

Rob and Glass have simplified the approach for what very much is not a simple task – prognosticating two-man teams in opening-round Four-ball and consideration of alternating Four-ball and foursomes en route to the final result.

What remains the absolute best component of Pick ‘Em Live is the power to modify your choices in real time and in between rounds. In the format for 80 two-man teams at TPC Louisiana, you’re advised to cast expectations aside in favor of momentum no matter the names, at least in many instances. Teammates pick each other up and sling them over their backs often.

Rob … Talor Gooch & Max Homa (+2200)

Thanks primarily to Harold Varner III's surge in R3 of the RBC Heritage, I regained possession of the honor. Timing typically is everything, and it was again at Harbour Town.

When it comes to two-man teams, and focusing only on the skill sets, I prefer alignment over complement. Whatever works in Four-ball, but I want my investments feeling comfortable about assimilating to a familiar game in foursomes.

Gooch and Homa are so good that they'd fit both approaches. They are No. 5 in my Power Rankings .

Glass … Graeme McDowell & Seamus Power (+4000)

From a combined six appearances here, these two have combined for T25 or better in five of them (only Power had the same partner in David Hearn en route to a T10 and a T5), so it's obvious they enjoy the track and format. Power has been in the zone for almost a year, and McDowell flashed T21 last week, so I'm not breaking anyone out of moth balls.

The camaraderie and craic should be on point, but if this gets off the rails a bit, I can always pivot up the leaderboard. This game suggests leaving the chalk until later. That's the angle I'm playing.

Top 10

Glass … Talor Gooch & Max Homa (+210)

Great minds and all that! When in doubt, I'm looking for guys who pound it, paint GIR and score like crazy. Both of these fellas make birdies for fun and will destroy the par 5s. Both have victories under their hats this season, so they won't be grinding on anything except figuring out how to birdie the next hole.

Rob … Graeme McDowell & Seamus Power (+350)

What Glass said. In fact, I've been waiting for us to trade the weeklongs like this at some point, but this is a byproduct of the fact that my primary Top 10 is the only of the 80 off the board -- Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An.

Pivoting to the Irish twins isn't a heavy lift, though. They're among my Sleepers . ***Editors Note: The An/Im team has been added to the PointsBet board at +265.***

Top 20

Rob … Brandon Hagy & Cameron Percy (+400)

The format caters to taking at least one longshot. This isn't too far of a stretch relative to the board, but that's fine.

In my abridged Draws and Fades , I detailed how both are returning from maladies and that it's a coincidence that they're partners. Each brings plenty of experience and enough pop to give me two rounds before revisiting in earnest.

Glass … Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk (+210)

Not everyone can summon a top-five player in the world to join this party annually. There is something about always knowing, scheduling and playing this event – these two will be participating in their fourth consecutive Zurich. With results of T11-MC-T7, I'll gladly stretch to include them.

Duncan cashed T12 at RBC, while Schenk picked up a T7 at Corales, so let's hope those who once made boilers can continue to make birdies!

Round 1

Leader

Glass … Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown (+6600)

A 7:39 a.m. tee time will give them fresh greens and me PLENTY of heads-up to see if these boys from Aiken, South Carolina, can rekindle their magic from Zurich's past. Kisner and Brown have a 60 here in 2017, so let's hope last year's MC was just a blip on the radar. The three editions before, they posted T15-T5-P2.

Rob … Talor Gooch & Max Homa (+3000)

Last week, Cameron Young hit the bull's-eye by going off 1 and in the first threesome on Thursday morning at Harbour Town. He delivered a 63 en route that held up for the R1 lead. It's not necessary to pick a team off either nine at TPC Louisiana, but my outright to win it goes off in the morning wave, and this value is attractive, so that's as far as I'll overthink it.

2-Ball

Glass … Sam Burns & Billy Horschel (-113) over Harold Varner III & Bubba Watson

A T4 last year should have left my pick with the taste of blood. Horschel may be frustrated on social media, but he's hot and playing well, and so is his partner for whom this is a home game. Varner III hasn't played the weekend here in four tries and Watson hasn't been on form since his partner beat him late in the Middle East.

Rob … Joaquin Niemann & Mito Pereira (-114) over Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson

Pereira is a PGA TOUR rookie who’s never played in the tournament, so the amigos from Chile are making their debut as a team, but you already can envision them becoming a force annually. Niemann is only a couple of months removed from the statement victory at Riviera, while Pereira ranks T3 in red numbers with 40.

Deeper dives into all four guys are unnecessary. This passes the eye test. Viewed as two pairs, one trend is rising, the other is falling.

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time. It can be particularly valuable this week with ties made available in the 2-balls. Conventional wisdom is to go for the tie as all sit around or over the +700 mark.