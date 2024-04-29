WiretoWire: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy prevail in New Orleans
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jazz Fest might’ve had an Irish flair Sunday night in New Orleans. The all-Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, rallying from a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes at TPC Louisiana and defeating the team of Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer with an alternate-shot par on the first playoff hole. Lowry had previously competed at the Zurich Classic on four occasions, but this marked McIlroy’s tournament debut – the team’s origins stemmed from a festive brunch after the Ryder Cup last fall – and the four-time major champion proved a quick study. Ramey and Trainer were unlikely contenders after beginning the final round in 27th place, but the duo matched a tournament Foursomes record with a final-round 63 to post 25-under 263 and give McIlroy/Lowry a number to chase. The Irishmen were up to the task, closing in a 4-under 68 that featured an up-and-down birdie on the par-5 18th to force extra holes. Trainer missed a 6-footer for par on the first playoff hole, No. 18, that would have extended things. McIlroy is now a 25-time PGA TOUR winner, with Lowry now holding three TOUR titles, and the longtime friends cherished the moment Sunday evening, singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” with a collection of fans that stuck around. That punctuated a memorable weekend near the French Quarter, and perhaps they’ll run it back in 2025.
TOUR heads back to Texas
The PGA TOUR returns to TPC Craig Ranch where Jason Day looks to defend his title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Jordan Spieth, who made his PGA TOUR debut here in 2010 at just 16 years old, joins him in the field after finishing runner-up at the 2022 edition. K.H. Lee, THE CJ CUP champion in both 2022 and 2021, arrives in Texas looking to win for the third time in four years. Daniel Berger, who finished T3 in 2021, is teeing it up at THE CJ CUP for the fourth time. Si Woo Kim is back in action after falling one stroke shy of Day last year. Wesley Bryan will tee it up again on TOUR after an emotional runner-up finish recently at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Other notable names in the field include Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Will Zalatoris and recent TOUR winners Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp. TPC Craig Ranch is a par 71 and plays to 7,414 yards. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner will secure a share of the $9.5 million purse and earn 500 FedExCup points.
Video of the week
Joel Dahmen reunites with fellow cancer survivor before Zurich Classic
Mic check
“The reason that Shane and I both started to play golf is because we thought it was fun at some stage in our life. Reinjecting a little bit of that fun back into it in a week like this week, it can always help.” – Rory McIlroy after winning the Zurich Classic in a playoff with partner and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.
By the numbers
58 – Frankie Capan III carded a 13-under 58 in the opening round of the Veritex Bank Championship, matching the second-lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history.
2 – Stuart Macdonald won the Diners Club Peru Open on Sunday after carding a 1-under 71 in the final round for his second PGA TOUR-sanctioned win.
60 – Stephen Ames won his title defense at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on his 60th birthday.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,915
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,892
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|1,530
|4
|Sahith Theegala
|1,518
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,325
|7
|Chris Kirk
|1,198
|8
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,139
|9
|Byeong Hun An
|1,066
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|1054
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.