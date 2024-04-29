WiretoWire: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy prevail in New Orleans

Jazz Fest might’ve had an Irish flair Sunday night in New Orleans. The all-Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, rallying from a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes at TPC Louisiana and defeating the team of Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer with an alternate-shot par on the first playoff hole. Lowry had previously competed at the Zurich Classic on four occasions, but this marked McIlroy’s tournament debut – the team’s origins stemmed from a festive brunch after the Ryder Cup last fall – and the four-time major champion proved a quick study. Ramey and Trainer were unlikely contenders after beginning the final round in 27th place, but the duo matched a tournament Foursomes record with a final-round 63 to post 25-under 263 and give McIlroy/Lowry a number to chase. The Irishmen were up to the task, closing in a 4-under 68 that featured an up-and-down birdie on the par-5 18th to force extra holes. Trainer missed a 6-footer for par on the first playoff hole, No. 18, that would have extended things. McIlroy is now a 25-time PGA TOUR winner, with Lowry now holding three TOUR titles, and the longtime friends cherished the moment Sunday evening, singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” with a collection of fans that stuck around. That punctuated a memorable weekend near the French Quarter, and perhaps they’ll run it back in 2025.