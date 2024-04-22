WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back again
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Mother Nature was the only thing stopping Scottie Scheffler on a Sunday. But his win was nearly a foregone conclusion on Monday, when the world No. 1 finished his final three holes at Harbour Town to wrap up a three-shot win and complete his second back-to-back victory this season. A week after slipping on the green jacket, Scheffler added the RBC Heritage’s signature red tartan plaid jacket to his collection, securing his fourth victory in his last five tournaments. The exception in Scheffler’s streak was a runner-up finish in the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he misread a birdie putt from 5 feet that would have forced a playoff. He becomes the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after donning the Masters green jacket. Scheffler carded a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish at 19-under 265, besting Sahith Theegala by three shots with Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay finishing T3 at 15-under.
Horschel the King of Corales
Billy Horschel was unstoppable in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, firing a 9-under 63 for a two-shot victory in the Dominican Republic. Horschel ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to get in the mix before pulling away with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. The 2014 FedExCup winner started the final round three shots behind Wesley Bryan but tied the course record Sunday at Corales Golf Course, en route to victory and a tournament scoring record. “This game of golf is so fickle,” Horschel said after his eighth TOUR win. “You can put a lot into it and not get everything you want out of it. I knew ... I had the ability, I had the talent. I had to continue to believe the good stuff was going to come to the forefront.” The win earned Horschel a spot into the PGA Championship at Valhalla and will start his 2025 FedExCup Season next year in Kapalua for The Sentry.
Time for team golf in NOLA
Team golf returns to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, an 80-team event utilizing an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The trip to TPC Louisiana allows TOUR stars to partner up for the only team event of the FedExCup Season. The acclaimed Southern California duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will run it back in New Orleans after winning in 2022 and finishing runner-up in 2023. They’ll have stiff competition with Rory McIlroy making his tournament debut with partner Shane Lowry and short-game artist Sahith Theegala pairing up with ball-striking maestro Will Zalatoris. With multiple groups of brothers in the field, tournament debuts galore and 400 FedExCup points on the line in one of the great food-and-culture cities of the United States, the Zurich Classic is set for drama.
Video of the week
Celebrate 100 days out until Olympic golf begins in Paris
The 2024 Paris Olympics golf competition opens at Le Golf National in just 100 days. Sixty men and 60 women will tee it up at the iconic venue, proudly representing their nations’ respective flags in search of golf glory and an Olympic medal. Be sure to visit PGATOUR.COM on Tuesday as we celebrate this milestone with a closer look at what it means to play for one’s flag and country, a special Q and A with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and more.
Mic check
“For the girls to be out here this week, I mean, I could have finished dead last, but for them to be able to see daddy hit a few golf shots and kind of soak in what the atmosphere was I feel like was pretty special. For me, just having them out here, it's amazing. And kind of ready to be done with this interview to go give them some hugs and kisses.” – Wesley Bryan after his near miss at the Corales Puntacana Championship
By the numbers
15 – Miles Russell, 15, became the youngest player on record (since 1983) to notch a top-25 finish on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour. The T20 finish at 14-under 270 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic earns Russell another Korn Ferry Tour start at this week’s Veritex Bank Championship.
5 – Nelly Korda tied the LPGA record with five straight victories by winning The Chevron Championship.
6 – Paul Broadhurst claimed his sixth PGA TOUR Champions title in a weather-shortened Invited Celebrity Classic.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,915
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,892
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|1,530
|4
|Sahith Theegala
|1,518
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,325
|7
|Chris Kirk
|1,198
|8
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,139
|9
|Byeong Hun An
|1,066
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|1054
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.