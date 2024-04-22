WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back again

Billy Horschel was unstoppable in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, firing a 9-under 63 for a two-shot victory in the Dominican Republic. Horschel ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to get in the mix before pulling away with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. The 2014 FedExCup winner started the final round three shots behind Wesley Bryan but tied the course record Sunday at Corales Golf Course, en route to victory and a tournament scoring record. “This game of golf is so fickle,” Horschel said after his eighth TOUR win. “You can put a lot into it and not get everything you want out of it. I knew ... I had the ability, I had the talent. I had to continue to believe the good stuff was going to come to the forefront.” The win earned Horschel a spot into the PGA Championship at Valhalla and will start his 2025 FedExCup Season next year in Kapalua for The Sentry.