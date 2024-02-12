WiretoWire: Nick Taylor triumphs at WM Phoenix Open

When Nick Taylor sprinted out of the gates at TPC Scottsdale, firing a course-record 60 at the WM Phoenix Open , many would have thought he could stroll to the finish to claim his fourth TOUR title . But what turned out to be a marathon week in Arizona saw the Canadian rally late on Sunday. Standing on the par-5 15th tee, Taylor found himself three shots back of crowd favorite Charley Hoffman. A birdie at 15, followed by clutch approaches at the par-3 Stadium 16th and the final hole, allowed Taylor to rewrite history from the previous year, where he came up two strokes shy of Scottie Scheffler, and force a playoff with the 47-year-old Hoffman. Taylor, who won his home open dramatically in a playoff at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, would birdie the 18th hole twice more in extra holes and capture “The People’s Open” as the sun set over the Sonoran Desert. “It was a marathon day,” Taylor said after the final putt dropped. “It was a long day. To find my swing a bit in the last nine to 10 holes and to make some birdies was incredible.” The victory earns Taylor 500 FedExCup points and cements him in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10.