WiretoWire: Hovland the FedExCup ‘Viktor’

Viktor Hovland played stellar golf over the final two weeks of the PGA TOUR season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest victory of his career to date: the FedExCup and its $18 million bonus. The 25-year-old took a six-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the TOUR Championship and closed with a 7-under 63 to win by five over playing partner Xander Schauffele at East Lake Golf Club. “It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now,” said Hovland, who turned pro just four years ago, at the trophy presentation. “I played basically my best golf the last two weeks and it couldn't have happened at a better moment.” The Norwegian’s year was defined by victories in some of the game’s biggest events: He won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June for his first TOUR win on the U.S. mainland, and he followed up with another win last week at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Hovland carded a final-round 61 at Olympia Fields to win by two strokes and secure his sixth PGA TOUR title in his 97th start. Overall, Hovland didn’t miss a single cut this season and finished in the top 25 in all but five of his 23 starts. He was runner-up in the PGA Championship, third at THE PLAYERS and T7 in the Masters, and he capped off his best season to date with a dominant win Sunday in Atlanta. Even more staggering is that he played his final two tournaments -- the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship -- in 36-under par. .