WiretoWire: Hovland the FedExCup ‘Viktor’
3 Min Read
Viktor Hovland wins back-to-back Playoffs events to capture his first FedExCup.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Viktor Hovland played stellar golf over the final two weeks of the PGA TOUR season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest victory of his career to date: the FedExCup and its $18 million bonus. The 25-year-old took a six-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the TOUR Championship and closed with a 7-under 63 to win by five over playing partner Xander Schauffele at East Lake Golf Club. “It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now,” said Hovland, who turned pro just four years ago, at the trophy presentation. “I played basically my best golf the last two weeks and it couldn't have happened at a better moment.” The Norwegian’s year was defined by victories in some of the game’s biggest events: He won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June for his first TOUR win on the U.S. mainland, and he followed up with another win last week at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Hovland carded a final-round 61 at Olympia Fields to win by two strokes and secure his sixth PGA TOUR title in his 97th start. Overall, Hovland didn’t miss a single cut this season and finished in the top 25 in all but five of his 23 starts. He was runner-up in the PGA Championship, third at THE PLAYERS and T7 in the Masters, and he capped off his best season to date with a dominant win Sunday in Atlanta. Even more staggering is that he played his final two tournaments -- the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship -- in 36-under par. .
Viktor Hovland's dominant victory at the TOUR Championship
What’s it all about? “Obviously it's a lot of cash you're playing for,” TOUR Championship and FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland said. “I mean, it's in the back of your mind. But I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long ways there. It's not like I'm spending money out the wazoo every week. I don't need a lot to be happy.” Forty-four FedExCup Regular Season events. One Presidents Cup. Three FedExCup Playoffs events. Ultimately, Hovland propelled himself with back-to-back wins in the FedExCup Playoffs to take home the season-long prize and $18 million bonus. “Obviously it's nice for my family to have that protection,” Hovland continued, “and my, you know, eventual kids, that I'll have in the future. It's nice to have that, but it's not something that drives me, it's not something that gives me meaning. I find meaning in other places.” What’s it all about, then? In the end, the meaning of this PGA TOUR season was not just money but moments, specifically the ones we didn’t see coming. We love the big plot twist, and East Lake delivered – just as the whole season did. .
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Gary Koch’s acceptance speech at Payne Stewart Award ceremony
MIC CHECK
“I just love golf. I mean, it's been frustrating, but I truly love it. Because when you're in positions like this, when you're able to put yourself in contention, whether it's one round or two rounds or four rounds... you have to take that with heart. You got to take that up front. The best players in the world don't shy away from these moments.”
Collin Morikawa
BY THE NUMBERS
2 - Chan Kim secured his first PGA TOUR card with two wins in two weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour.
59 - David Kocher carded a final-round 59 at Hillcrest Country Club to finish second at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.
5 - Vijay Singh picked up his fifth victory on PGA TOUR Champions at The Ally Challenge.