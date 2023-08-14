WiretoWire: Glover goes back-to-back

Lucas Glover was the talk of the golf world after an emotional victory at last week’s Wyndham Championship, earning a FedExCup Playoffs spot in dramatic fashion after overcoming a years-long battle with the putting yips. So, why stop there? Glover went back-to-back with a playoff victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. The 43-year-old matched Patrick Cantlay’s 15-under total at TPC Southwind and won with a two-putt par on the first extra hole after Cantlay’s tee shot found a watery grave left of the fairway at the par-4 18th, and he couldn’t save par. Glover shook off his own water ball Sunday – his tee shot on the par-3 14th – salvaging bogey with a 30-footer. He then played bogey-free to the house to earn his playoff spot. Suddenly, Glover moves to fourth on the FedExCup standings (he accrues 2,000 points with the win, as quadruple points are on offer) and assumes a spot as a genuine contender for the season-long crown. The three names ahead of him in the standings: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It’s esteemed company for Glover, now a six-time TOUR winner, and some might see it as a surprise. But for those who have long regarded him as one of the game’s premier ball-strikers, it’s no surprise that when his putting came around, the hardware would soon follow. “If you would have told me this three months ago, I’d tell you you’re crazy,” Glover said. “But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately, did I think I was capable, I’d say yes … It’s just one of those sad ways athletes are wired. We always believe in ourselves.” The golf world now believes in him, too.