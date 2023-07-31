WiretoWire: Seven’s heaven for Hodges

It’s the final week of the PGA TOUR Regular Season , and all the drama of the season finale comes down to the Wyndham Championship – and even more so with only 70 spots available for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Although Tom Kim will not be in North Carolina defending his title due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle that he suffered at The Open Championship, the pressure will be at its highest as the majority of the field is currently sitting outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. Justin Thomas will have to quickly re-learn Sedgefield Country Club as he tees it up for the first time since 2016. Newly-minted PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia will tee it up for the first time since his big win at the Barracuda Championship, Sam Bennett will be competing on a sponsor exemption and Sam Burns, a winner already this season at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, will play for the first time since The Open Championship. Both Ryder Cup captains – Luke Donald and Zach Johnson – are in the field as we inch closer to the matches in Italy. Major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland are teeing it up as well.