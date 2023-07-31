WiretoWire: Seven’s heaven for Hodges
Lee Hodges is a small-town kid with a big-time game. The native of Ardmore, Alabama, proved that Sunday at the 3M Open, carding a four-round total of 24 under at TPC Twin Cities for a resounding seven-stroke win over a trio of players. Hodges, who earned his first TOUR card via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, became the event’s first wire-to-wire winner with four rounds of 67 or better in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metroplex, keeping the field at arm’s length to secure his first PGA TOUR title. Hodges closed the week in style with a wedge to a foot for a tap-in birdie on the 72nd hole; he tossed his putter to the ground in a sign of wonderment, leading into a heartfelt embrace with his wife Savannah. The scene represented a lifetime goal achieved and warmed hearts across the golf world. “It’s just a dream week,” said Hodges, 28, who moves to 33rd in the FedExCup standings with one Regular Season event remaining. “I’m just really thankful.”
It’s the final week of the PGA TOUR Regular Season, and all the drama of the season finale comes down to the Wyndham Championship – and even more so with only 70 spots available for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Although Tom Kim will not be in North Carolina defending his title due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle that he suffered at The Open Championship, the pressure will be at its highest as the majority of the field is currently sitting outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. Justin Thomas will have to quickly re-learn Sedgefield Country Club as he tees it up for the first time since 2016. Newly-minted PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia will tee it up for the first time since his big win at the Barracuda Championship, Sam Bennett will be competing on a sponsor exemption and Sam Burns, a winner already this season at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, will play for the first time since The Open Championship. Both Ryder Cup captains – Luke Donald and Zach Johnson – are in the field as we inch closer to the matches in Italy. Major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland are teeing it up as well.
Brian Harman surprised by friends and family upon return with Claret Jug
“Tastes like a winner” - University of Alabama golf coach Jay Seawell while handing Lee Hodges a smoothie on the 18th green at TPC Twin Cities
2 - The number of playoff holes it took Trace Crowe to win the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. Crowe finished at 25-under par, eight strokes lower than 2019 champion Scottie Scheffler.
78.5 - The final-round scoring average at The Senior Open Championship, the third-highest field scoring average in the final round of the Champions Tour event dating back to 1980. Alex Cejka defeated Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole.
33 - Lee Hodges sits at 33rd on the FedExCup Points List heading into the final week of the season. He began the week at No. 74, outside of the top-70 bubble for the postseason, but now sits comfortably inside and within reach of a top-30 spot required for the TOUR Championship.
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,320
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,146
|Rory McIlroy
|2,304
|Max Homa
|2,128
|Wyndham Clark
|1,944
|Brian Harman
|1,827
|Viktor Hovland
|1,795
|Keegan Bradley
|1,774
|Rickie Fowler
|1,732
|Tony Finau
|1,655
