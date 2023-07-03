WiretoWire: Rickie Fowler's classic comeback
As the years went by without a victory, at one point falling outside the top 100 in the world, Rickie Fowler could be forgiven for wondering whether he’d one day return to the winner’s circle. He answered that question Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on the first playoff hole at Detroit Golf Club to secure his sixth PGA TOUR title, the first since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. The evidence had suggested that Fowler was building toward this – including the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open and a career-low 60 at last week’s Travelers Championship – and he delivered with fireworks in Detroit, befitting America’s upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Needing a birdie on the final hole to tie Morikawa, who held the clubhouse lead at 24 under, Fowler hit the shot of the day from 149 yards, sticking his approach to just over 3 feet. He would follow by holing the must-make birdie putt, and shortly thereafter he faced another birdie putt on the 18th hole, this time for victory on the first playoff hole. There was little doubt. “I’m obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit,” Fowler said. “It’s just been a long road.” One worth traveling, as he moves to No. 8 on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued, and stands firmly in the mix for Ryder Cup consideration. Happy Fourth of July, indeed.
The next two weeks on the PGA TOUR will see lots of golf played all over the world. The John Deere Classic marks the final event before the TOUR heads across the Atlantic for the Genesis Scottish Open and then The Open Championship, while the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship, respectively, play opposite to them. The John Deere Classic, meanwhile, provides an opportunity to once again earn valuable FedExCup points as the PGA TOUR sprints to its Regular Season conclusion. J.T. Poston will attempt to successfully defend his title from 2022. There is plenty of young talent on display in Illinois with PGA TOUR University winner Ludvig Aberg and Gordon Sargent, the world’s top-ranked amateur, who will tee it up for the second straight week. TPC Deere Run is a D.A. Weibring design that offers plenty of birdie opportunities but risk-reward scenarios as well. There are three spots up for grabs for those who have not already earned a spot at Royal Liverpool for The 151st Open Championship. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.
Bernhard Langer and one of golf’s premier longevity markers. It’s hard to find a more fitting combination. The 65-year-old German captured his 46th PGA TOUR Champions title at the U.S. Senior Open, carding 7-under total for a two-stroke victory over local favorite Steve Stricker at SentryWorld in Wisconsin. Langer surpasses Hale Irwin for the most wins in PGA TOUR Champions history, and he also breaks his own record (four times over) as the oldest winner of a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. Langer built a meaty cushion with a front-nine 32 Sunday that allowed him to withstand three consecutive closing bogeys. It’s a victory that resonates across the golf landscape for Langer’s steadfast commitment to excellence across decades. Could a march to 50 Champions Tour titles be imminent? Time will tell.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
MIC CHECK
He's been playing amazing golf. It's not like this is a one-time thing. He's been playing phenomenal golf, it's great to see. People love him. The fans still come out to see him no matter how he's playing, but he's been playing well.” - Collin Morikawa on Rickie Fowler after losing to the Rocket Mortgage champion.
BY THE NUMBERS
1610 - Days since Rickie Fowler’s last win on TOUR at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.
3 - Weeks in a row that the Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter has been victorious on the PGA TOUR.
119 - Paul Barjon's improvement in spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, from No. 147 to No. 28, with his victory at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. The top-30 at season's end will earn a 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,117
|Viktor Hovland
|2,965
|Max Homa
|1,996
|Wyndham Clark
|1,893
|Keegan Bradley
|1,774
|Viktor Hovland
|1,703
|Rory McIlroy
|1,699
|Rickie Fowler
|1,686
|Tony Finau
|1,570
|Nick Taylor
|1,421
The Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.