WiretoWire: Rickie Fowler's classic comeback

As the years went by without a victory, at one point falling outside the top 100 in the world, Rickie Fowler could be forgiven for wondering whether he’d one day return to the winner’s circle. He answered that question Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on the first playoff hole at Detroit Golf Club to secure his sixth PGA TOUR title, the first since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open . The evidence had suggested that Fowler was building toward this – including the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open and a career-low 60 at last week’s Travelers Championship – and he delivered with fireworks in Detroit, befitting America’s upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Needing a birdie on the final hole to tie Morikawa, who held the clubhouse lead at 24 under, Fowler hit the shot of the day from 149 yards, sticking his approach to just over 3 feet. He would follow by holing the must-make birdie putt, and shortly thereafter he faced another birdie putt on the 18th hole, this time for victory on the first playoff hole. There was little doubt. “I’m obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit,” Fowler said. “It’s just been a long road.” One worth traveling, as he moves to No. 8 on the season-long FedExCup standings , 500 points accrued, and stands firmly in the mix for Ryder Cup consideration. Happy Fourth of July, indeed.