WiretoWire: Bradley’s hometown victory

Written by Staff @PGATOUR
NEW ENGLAND NATIVE KEEGAN BRADLEY WINS TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Keegan Bradley first attended the Travelers Championship as an elementary schooler, envisioning the day he would be on the other side of the ropes. Not only to play the Travelers, but to win it, with the crowd chanting your name on the walk up the 72nd hole? This is what dreams are made of. Bradley fulfilled his unique childhood dream Sunday at TPC River Highlands, carding 2-under 68 for a 23-under total and three-stroke victory over Zac Blair and Brian Harman, his sixth PGA TOUR title. Bradley, 37, grew up in Woodstock, Vermont, two and a half hours from Cromwell, Connecticut, but the Travelers – established in 1952 as the Insurance City Open – has cemented itself as the TOUR’s event for all of New England. The term “fifth major” can be cliché, but for Bradley and the Travelers, it certainly applies. He led by as many as six strokes Sunday and despite three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the back nine, his field-leading 27 birdies meant that once he striped his tee shot on the water-logged par-4 17th, he was essentially in the clear. After putting out on No. 18 and raising his fists to the sky, he immediately thought back to his roots. “This is for all the kids that grew up in New England,” said Bradley, who accrues 500 FedExCup points, moving to No. 5 on the season-long standings. “I’m so lucky and so thankful to be from this New England area … This seems like a dream.” He was one of those kids, after all, and they’ll be striving to replicate his moment in the years to come.
DETROIT: GOLF CITY
The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Tony Finau returns to try to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their tournament debuts. World No. 9 Max Homa will tee it up alongside Rickie Fowler who looks to continue his resurgent season. After playing in the final group at the U.S. Open, Fowler notched his seventh top-10 finish on TOUR this season, the most he’s had in one season since 2016-17. Ludvig Aberg, who earned a PGA TOUR card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, will tee it up once again, joined by fellow young stars Sam Bennett and Gordon Sargent. Sargent, the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur golfer, will tee it up at a non-major PGA TOUR event for the first time. Other notables include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Ryan Gerard, who earned Special Temporary Membership on TOUR earlier this year, and 18-year-old South African Aldrich Potgieter. The winner at Detroit Golf Club will receive 500 FedExCup points.
MIC CHECK
“It was a dream of mine since I was a little kid. It's very rare that you get to live out your dreams, and this was certainly one of them.” - Keegan Bradley after winning the Travelers Championship
BY THE NUMBERS
60 - Rickie Fowler carded a career-low 60in the third round at the Travelers Championship
28 - Padraig Harrington fired a back-nine 28to come from behind and win the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in the third round at the Travelers Championship
62 - A final-round 62 at TPC River Highlands has Zac Blair now within 26 points of fulfilling a medical extension
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,117
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,965
|Max Homa
|1,955
|Wyndham Clark
|1,893
|Keegan Bradley
|1,733
|Viktor Hovland
|1,703
|Rory McIlroy
|1,699
|Tony Finau
|1,570
|Nick Taylor
|1,421
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,421
The Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.