WiretoWire: Hovland victorious at Memorial

It was a week befitting premier ball-striking, as Muirfield Village GC vexed the field with firm conditions and gnarly rough, creating one of the year’s most grueling tests at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In the end, it was one of the game’s premier ball-strikers, Viktor Hovland, who earned his fourth TOUR title with a 7-foot par putt on the first playoff hole, after matching Denny McCarthy’s 7-under total across 72 holes. Hovland began the final round at 5-under total, one stroke back of a trio of co-leaders, and he remained steady in a 2-under 70 that was highlighted by a 27-foot birdie at the par-4 17th hole that electrified the central Ohio gallery. McCarthy needed a closing par to win outright but found a thick patch of left rough off the tee on the par-4 18th, leading to a bogey. McCarthy missed the green short on the first playoff hole and couldn’t convert a 12-foot par putt ; Hovland two-putted from nearly 60 feet for par and the win. After a near-miss at last month’s PGA Championship, undone by a costly double bogey at the par-4 16th hole Sunday at Oak Hill, the effervescent Norwegian answered the bell at Jack’s Place. It’s his first TOUR title in the continental United States, as well. Hovland earns 550 FedExCup points for his victory , moving to No. 4 on the FedExCup standings. For the 25-year-old, the potential remains very much uncapped.