WiretoWire: Hovland victorious at Memorial

It was a week befitting premier ball-striking, as Muirfield Village GC vexed the field with firm conditions and gnarly rough, creating one of the year’s most grueling tests at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In the end, it was one of the game’s premier ball-strikers, Viktor Hovland, who earned his fourth TOUR title with a 7-foot par putt on the first playoff hole, after matching Denny McCarthy’s 7-under total across 72 holes. Hovland began the final round at 5-under total, one stroke back of a trio of co-leaders, and he remained steady in a 2-under 70 that was highlighted by a 27-foot birdie at the par-4 17th hole that electrified the central Ohio gallery. McCarthy needed a closing par to win outright but found a thick patch of left rough off the tee on the par-4 18th, leading to a bogey. McCarthy missed the green short on the first playoff hole and couldn’t convert a 12-foot par putt; Hovland two-putted from nearly 60 feet for par and the win. After a near-miss at last month’s PGA Championship, undone by a costly double bogey at the par-4 16th hole Sunday at Oak Hill, the effervescent Norwegian answered the bell at Jack’s Place. It’s his first TOUR title in the continental United States, as well. Hovland earns 550 FedExCup points for his victory, moving to No. 4 on the FedExCup standings. For the 25-year-old, the potential remains very much uncapped.
Could this be the year a homegrown talent finally wins the RBC Canadian Open again? At least 20 Canadians will compete this year. However, they will have to get through Rory McIlroy, who looks to win the RBC Canadian Open for the third straight time (the event was not played in 2020 or 2021). Matt Fitzpatrick will be looking for the “RBC double” after winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff over Jordan Spieth earlier this year. The field also features names like Justin Rose (T4 last year), Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala. For the first time in TOUR history, three Canadians come into the week with a win already this season – Corey Conners, Adam Svensson and Mackenzie Hughes. They lead a hearty collection of Canadians teeing it up in their national open. Other notables in the field include PGA Championship Cinderella Michael Block, a trio of European Ryder Cuppers in Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, along with three of golf’s biggest up-and-comers in Ludvig Aberg, Michael Thorbjornsen and Sam Bennett. The winner of the RBC Canadian Open receives 500 FedExCup points.
". It really sucks. I thought this was going to be the week." — Denny McCarthy after finishing runner-up in a playoff at the Memorial, still chasing his first TOUR title
52 - Steve Stricker tied Tiger Woods’ record streak of 52 consecutive rounds at par or better on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit.
5 - The University of Florida’s Fred Biondi shot a final-round 67 to overcome a five-shot deficit and win the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship’s individual portion. Biondi would also lead the Gators to the team match-play title.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,042
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,640
|Max Homa
|1,955
|Viktor Hovland
|1,623
|Tony Finau
|1,536
|Si Woo Kim
|1,333
|Jason Day
|1,293
|Wyndham Clark
|1,266
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,244
|Keegan Bradley
|1,233
