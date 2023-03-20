WiretoWire: Taylor Moore victorious at Valspar

Taylor Moore earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Valspar Championship in one of the wildest finishes on TOUR this season. Jordan Spieth, Adam Schenk, and Tommy Fleetwood all held a share of the lead at some point on the back nine Sunday at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course before the dreaded Snake Pit claimed a series of victims. The final three-hole stretch included a wayward drive from Spieth that found water, a desperate left-handed recovery attempt out of trouble from Schenk, and a chip to send the tournament to a playoff that rattled in and out of the 18th hole. In the end, only Moore remained after taking the lead with a sensational 26-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. Moore saved par out of the sand on the 17th, made par on 18, and headed to the range to stay warm for a potential playoff that never came. Moore becomes the fourth PGA TOUR player to earn their maiden victory at the Valspar Championship and jumps to ninth on the season-long FedExCup points standings.