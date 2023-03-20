WiretoWire: Taylor Moore victorious at Valspar
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
TAYLOR MOORE CHARMS THE SNAKE PIT
Taylor Moore earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Valspar Championship in one of the wildest finishes on TOUR this season. Jordan Spieth, Adam Schenk, and Tommy Fleetwood all held a share of the lead at some point on the back nine Sunday at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course before the dreaded Snake Pit claimed a series of victims. The final three-hole stretch included a wayward drive from Spieth that found water, a desperate left-handed recovery attempt out of trouble from Schenk, and a chip to send the tournament to a playoff that rattled in and out of the 18th hole. In the end, only Moore remained after taking the lead with a sensational 26-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. Moore saved par out of the sand on the 17th, made par on 18, and headed to the range to stay warm for a potential playoff that never came. Moore becomes the fourth PGA TOUR player to earn their maiden victory at the Valspar Championship and jumps to ninth on the season-long FedExCup points standings.
MATCH PLAY MADNESS, PLUS PARADISE FOR CORALES PUNTACANA
The PGA TOUR’s lone match-play event returns to Austin Country Club with a 64-player field ready to kick off two straight weeks in Texas. The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket will be filled out Monday as Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his win at THE PLAYERS Championship, returns to defend his title from a year ago. Eight of the world’s top-nine players will tee it up with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Viktor Hovland all in the field. Kevin Kisner, who has simply been a star at Austin Country Club the last few years having notched a win and two runner-up results in the last four events, is back in action. Notable debutants at the WGC-Dell Match Play include two-time TOUR winner Tom Kim, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard winner Kurt Kitayama, and rising star Sahith Theegala. The field will be divided into 16 four-player groups with the highest-ranked 16 players as the top seed. The remaining players will be picked randomly to fill out the bracket. The last man standing will receive 550 FedExCup points.
The Corales Puntacana Championship also takes place this week from the Dominican Republic’s Corales Golf Course. Chad Ramey looks to defend in a field that includes plenty of past winners at Corales including the 2021 champion Joel Dahmen, 2018 winner Brice Garnett, and 2016 winner Dominic Bozzelli. TOUR winners including Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman, Erik van Rooyen, and Richy Werenski are teeing it up. Major winners teeing it up include Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, and Geoff Ogilvy. The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points.
MIC CHECK
BY THE NUMBERS
64 - Taylor Moore went 64 for 64 on putts of 7 feet or closer throughout all four of his rounds at the Valspar Championship.
13 - Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic at 13-under par picking up his second PGA TOUR Champions victory.
20 - The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket will be available to fill out after the groups are announced Monday, March 20th. .
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2,013
|2
|Max Homa
|1,719
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,630
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|1,077
|5
|Seamus Power
|943
|6
|Kurt Kitayama
|939
|7
|Chris Kirk
|909
|8
|Tony Finau
|893
|9
|Taylor Moore
|847
|10
|Tom Kim
|846
