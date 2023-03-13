WiretoWire: Scheffler shines at THE PLAYERS

Scottie Scheffler is a simple guy; he said early-week at THE PLAYERS Championship that he isn’t in this to make headlines with his words. He prefers to speak with his play. Mission accomplished at TPC Sawgrass , as Scheffler carded 17 under at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course for a five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton, his sixth PGA TOUR title. Scheffler is THE PLAYERS champion for the first time, and he regains the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking. The University of Texas alum began Sunday with a two-stroke lead over Min Woo Lee, and a stretch of five consecutive birdies around the turn – Nos. 8-12 at the Stadium Course – left little doubt. Scheffler had a simple thought as he reached the island-green, par-3 17th – “please, please hit the green” – and he delivered. A comfortable par-par finish left ample room to spare. Scheffler accrues 600 FedExCup points and moves to No. 3 in the season-long points race, behind Jon Rahm and Max Homa. Regarding the debate of world’s best player, Scheffler made a strong case this week in northeast Florida. The algorithm indicates Scheffler, and the eye test doesn’t disagree.