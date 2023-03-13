WiretoWire: Scheffler shines at THE PLAYERS
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler is a simple guy; he said early-week at THE PLAYERS Championship that he isn’t in this to make headlines with his words. He prefers to speak with his play. Mission accomplished at TPC Sawgrass, as Scheffler carded 17 under at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course for a five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton, his sixth PGA TOUR title. Scheffler is THE PLAYERS champion for the first time, and he regains the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking. The University of Texas alum began Sunday with a two-stroke lead over Min Woo Lee, and a stretch of five consecutive birdies around the turn – Nos. 8-12 at the Stadium Course – left little doubt. Scheffler had a simple thought as he reached the island-green, par-3 17th – “please, please hit the green” – and he delivered. A comfortable par-par finish left ample room to spare. Scheffler accrues 600 FedExCup points and moves to No. 3 in the season-long points race, behind Jon Rahm and Max Homa. Regarding the debate of world’s best player, Scheffler made a strong case this week in northeast Florida. The algorithm indicates Scheffler, and the eye test doesn’t disagree.
The PGA TOUR returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook just outside Tampa, Florida where reigning major champions Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick headline the field. Joining them in taking on the “Snake Pit” is a strong group featuring the likes of former FedExCup champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns, who is looking for a three-peat at the Valspar Championship. Davis Riley, who Burns defeated in a playoff last season, is looking for a bit of revenge, while local club professional Greg Koch, who made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, is back in action looking to be better than most. Former Valspar winner and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will be teeing it up alongside superstar youngsters Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer, and Ludvig Aberg, who currently stands No. 1 on the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. The winner of the Valspar Championship will receive 500 FedExCup points.
MIC CHECK
“It's actually my complaint here this week is the food is too healthy in player dining…I'm pretty hungry right now. I'm ready for a cheeseburger or something.” - Tom Hoge discusses his meal preferences at golf tournaments
BY THE NUMBERS
62 - After making the cut on the number, Tom Hoge carded a 10-under 62 during Saturday’s third round at THE PLAYERS Championship to break the course record at TPC Sawgrass’ THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.
29 - Tyrrell Hatton cards first final-round, back-nine 29 at THE PLAYERS. Hatton finished second at 12-under behind Scheffler.
56 - Jerry Kelly became the oldest player to make THE PLAYERS cut at 56 years old. Kelly went on to finish T54 at 1-under par.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2,013
|2
|Max Homa
|1,719
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,630
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|1,077
|5
|Seamus Power
|943
|6
|Kurt Kitayama
|939
|7
|Chris Kirk
|909
|8
|Tony Finau
|893
|9
|Tom Kim
|846
|10
|Rory McIlroy
|810
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.