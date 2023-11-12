PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Winner's Bag: Camilo Villegas, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Camilo Villegas shot a final-round 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and end a nine-year winless drought on TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to win below, including a putter that Adam Scott recommended to him on a Presidents Cup scouting trip.

    Driver: Titleist TSi3 (11 degrees, C1 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.0

    3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 75 6.0

    5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 6.0

    Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (5, 24 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5

    Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (54-08M, 60-08M)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5

    Putter: L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max
    Grip: SuperStroke 3.0 17

    Grips: Custom Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.

