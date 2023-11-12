Winner's Bag: Camilo Villegas, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Camilo Villegas shot a final-round 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and end a nine-year winless drought on TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to win below, including a putter that Adam Scott recommended to him on a Presidents Cup scouting trip.



Driver: Titleist TSi3 (11 degrees, C1 SureFit setting)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.0