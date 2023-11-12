Winner's Bag: Camilo Villegas, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Camilo Villegas shot a final-round 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and end a nine-year winless drought on TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to win below, including a putter that Adam Scott recommended to him on a Presidents Cup scouting trip.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (11 degrees, C1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.0
3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 75 6.0
5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 6.0
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (5, 24 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (54-08M, 60-08M)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max
Grip: SuperStroke 3.0 17
Grips: Custom Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.