Texas Tech's Adam Bresnu moves to No. 3 in PGA Tour University standings, Oklahoma State's Preston Stout stays at top

At the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September, Tennessee freshman Tyler Watts made the cut for the third time in as many Tour starts, and he closed with an 8-under 63 to finish T53 and bring his Accelerated points total to 10. BYU sophomore Kihei Akina finished ninth last weekend at the Bank of Utah Championship, his third made cut of the season and best finish in five career Tour starts, to bring his Accelerated points total to 10 as well. By finishing in the top 10, Akina earned a spot in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Oct. 22-25).