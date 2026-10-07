Texas Tech's Adam Bresnu moves to No. 3 in PGA Tour University standings, Oklahoma State's Preston Stout stays at top
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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In a field that featured 14 of the top-25 players in the PGA Tour University Class of 2027, Texas Tech’s Adam Bresnu prevailed at Colonial Country Club and won last week’s Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, for his first career NCAA Division I victory. With the win, Bresnu improved six spots to No. 3 in the PGA Tour University Ranking and earned an exemption into the 2027 Charles Schwab Challenge (May 27-30).
Bresnu began his collegiate career at Odessa College, where he tallied nine wins across two seasons (2023-25) and was named the 2025 NJCAA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year. Since transferring to Texas Tech last season, he has eight top 10s in 15 starts, and his amateur record includes a quarterfinal appearance at the 2026 U.S. Amateur and a T3 finish at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, representing Morocco.
Three Red Raiders are ranked in the top 15 of PGA Tour University. Joining third-ranked Bresnu is No. 9 Tim Wiedemeyer and No. 12 Ben Gregg, who tied for second at the Inverness Intercollegiate and co-medaled at the Fighting Illini Invitational this fall.
Sharing medalist honors with Gregg at Olympia Fields was Georgia Tech freshman Max Emberson, Arizona State senior Connor Williams (No. 16) and Illinois senior Max Herendeen (No. 8). Other winners this fall include Texas’ Matt Comegys (No. 18), who won the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, and Oklahoma’s Ryder Cowan (No. 2), who won the 2nd Swing Gopher Invitational.
Cowan and the rest of the Class of 2027 still trail preseason No. 1 Preston Stout, who has opened his senior campaign at Oklahoma State with three top 10s, including a T3 at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Cowboys travel to Salt Lake City for the Big 12 Match Play (Oct. 12-14) before closing the fall season at the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28).
Outside the seniors in the PGA Tour University Class of 2027, a pair of underclassmen have competed in PGA Tour events this fall and bolstered their PGA Tour University Accelerated records.
At the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September, Tennessee freshman Tyler Watts made the cut for the third time in as many Tour starts, and he closed with an 8-under 63 to finish T53 and bring his Accelerated points total to 10. BYU sophomore Kihei Akina finished ninth last weekend at the Bank of Utah Championship, his third made cut of the season and best finish in five career Tour starts, to bring his Accelerated points total to 10 as well. By finishing in the top 10, Akina earned a spot in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Oct. 22-25).
Player registration is open for the Class of 2027, and eligible players must register to be included in the PGA Tour University Ranking. For more information on eligibility, contact PGA Tour University by email at pgatouruniversity@pgatourhq.com.
PGA Tour University Ranking
Week 40/2026
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|Preston Stout
|Oklahoma State
|22
|1321.7568
|2
|Ryder Cowan
|Oklahoma
|19
|1133.9215
|3
|Adam Bresnu
|Texas Tech
|15
|1082.178
|4
|Tyler Weaver
|Florida State
|11
|1055.2536
|5
|Niall Sheils Donegan
|North Carolina
|11
|1047.4972
|6
|Josiah Gilbert
|Auburn
|17
|1033.6923
|7
|Luke Poulter
|Florida
|11
|1008.459
|8
|Max Herendeen
|Illinois
|15
|999.8126
|9
|Tim Wiedemeyer
|Texas Tech
|15
|991.0353
|10
|Ethan Fang
|Oklahoma State
|21
|956.419
|11
|Eric Lee
|Oklahoma State
|18
|942.6283
|12
|Ben Gregg
|Texas Tech
|12
|930.04
|13
|Bryan Kim
|Duke
|14
|927.0142
|14
|Jack Turner
|Florida
|14
|924.1057
|15
|Cayden Pope
|Auburn
|16
|919.0387
|16
|Connor Williams
|Arizona State
|17
|917.5735
|17
|William Walsh
|Pepperdine
|17
|892.8382
|18
|Matt Comegys
|Texas
|17
|891.1447
|19
|Gaven Lane
|Oklahoma State
|17
|871.8111
|20
|Wilhelm Ryding
|South Florida
|12
|851.3608
|21
|Jacob Modleski
|Notre Dame
|15
|851.192
|22
|Jay Mendell
|LSU
|14
|842.415
|23
|Pongsapak Laopakdee
|Arizona State
|14
|842.0478
|24
|Justin Matthews
|Charlotte
|14
|807.5442
|25
|Sergio Jimenez
|Utah
|14
|793.52
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA Tour University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA Tour tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2027 began Week 23/2025 and concludes May 31, 2027, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.