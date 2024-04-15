PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ludvig Åberg earns runner-up finish in major championship debut at Masters

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    In his first appearance at a major championship, Ludvig Åberg captured a solo second finish at the Masters Tournament to earn his fourth top-10 and second runner-up finish of the 2024 season. The Texas Tech alum and No. 1 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking fell four strokes short of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his second green jacket on Sunday. Åberg’s impressive finish on the leaderboard will likely earn him an invitation into next year’s Masters, as is traditionally customary for the top-12 finishers to be invited back the following year.

    A year ago, Åberg was competing in his final regular season event as a senior at Texas Tech – a season where he recorded four individual victories and swept the three national Player of the Year awards (Ben Hogan, Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus). Fast forward a year, and now the 24-year-old’s professional resume consists of victories at the 2023 RSM Classic and the DP World Tour’s 2023 Omega European Masters, five top-five finishes, a Ryder Cup victory and a solo second in his first-ever major appearance.


    Ludvig Åberg captures first PGA TOUR win at The RSM Classic


    Highlighting his success at Augusta National Golf Club was Åberg 3-under 69 in Friday’s second round. On a day that saw a 75.08 scoring average, the highest in a single round at the Masters since 2016, combined with gusts of up to 35 mph, Åberg posted the lowest second-round score to move inside the top 10 heading into the weekend.

    In his first Masters Sunday, Åberg held a share of the lead in the final round after carding his third birdie of the day at No. 9 and became part of a three-way tie at 7-under, alongside Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler went on to card four birdies on the back nine to finish atop the leaderboard. Åberg posted his third consecutive round under par on Sunday, becoming the first player to finish runner-up in his Masters Tournament debut since Will Zalatoris in 2021.

    Åberg’s performance at the Masters pushed him atop the Aon Next 10, and therefore gained him entry into this week’s RBC Heritage. Oklahoma State alum and PGA TOUR winner Austin Eckroat will join Åberg in the field at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (April 18-21).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings  

    Rank   Player   Points   Events   Best Finish of Season  
    4 Ludvig Åberg  1340 9 2nd, twice
    32 Austin Eckroat 627 10 1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    71 Kevin Yu 325 10 T3, The American Express
    96 Davis Thompson  186 10 T15, WM Phoenix Open
    113 Joe Highsmith 141 9 T6, Puerto Rico Open
    117 Mac Meissner 124 8 T10, Valero Texas Open
    123 Jacob Bridgeman 101 9 T21, Texas Children’s Houston Open
    136 Parker Coody 80 9 T24, Mexico Open at Vidanta
    150 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 64 10 T6, Puerto Rico Open
    172 Chris Gotterup 35 9 T35, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    184 Pierceson Coody 20 9 T32, Puerto Rico Open

    Korn Ferry Tour
      

    Fifteen PGA TOUR University alumni will compete in this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club (April 18-21). Sam Bennett, Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo, Sam Choi, William Mouw, Ross Steelman and Patrick Welch will make their tournament debuts, in addition to returning members Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin, Cole Hammer, Logan McAllister, John Pak, Trent Phillips, Jackson Suber and Trevor Werbylo. McAllister is notably the top performer at the LECOM Suncoast Classic from past years, as he finished second in 2023 after falling in a playoff to Scott Gutschewski.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List  

    Rank   Player   Points   Events   Best Finish of Season  
    12 Ricky Castillo 421 7 T5, twice
    13 Quade Cummins 413 6 T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    19 Trent Phillips 343 7 T2, The Panama Championship
    21 Ross Steelman 278 6 3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    22 Noah Goodwin 265 7 T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    25 Cole Hammer 231 7 6th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    28 Sam Bennett 212 6 T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    36 Jackson Suber 184 7 T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    40 William Mouw 169 5 T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    43 Garett Reband 163 3 T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    50 John Pak 151 4 T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    54 Fred Biondi 138 5 T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    58 Logan McAllister 129 6 T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    102 Trevor Werbylo 50 5 T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    127 Patrick Welch 21 6 T37, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    136 Ryan Hall 18 2 T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    T157Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    159 Connor Howe 8 3 T61, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    T164 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 6 2 T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    171 Sam Choi 5 6 T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

    PGA TOUR Americas

    Ten alumni will be in the field for the third event of the Latin America Swing. The 69th ECP Brazil Open at the Rio Olympic Golf Course will feature Ryan Burnett, Ben Carr, Reid Davenport, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Derek Hitchner, Tommy Kuhl, Chase Sienkiewicz, Yuxin Lin, Cameron Sisk and Travis Vick.

    Hitchner, a Pepperdine alum, was one of the top contenders at the Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club two weeks ago. The 24-year-old was the playing partner of José de Jesús Rodríguez, who won at Atlas Country Club for the third time in his PGA TOUR-sanctioned career. Two late bogeys from Hitchner in the final round resulted in a third-place finish.

    Lin leads the PGA TOUR University alumni at No. 6 in the Fortinet Cup Standings. The top 10 finishers in the points list at the end of the season will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2025 season, in addition to the top two finishers at the conclusion of the Latin America Swing earning conditional status.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Yuxin Lin1602T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    11 Derek Hitchner 118 2T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    T44 Chase Sienkiewicz 40 2T20, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    58 Ryan Burnett 25 2T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    78 Tommy Kuhl 11 2T55, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    89 Reid Davenport 7 254
    T90 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 6 2T54, Bupa Championship at Tulum

    PGA TOUR
