Ludvig Åberg earns runner-up finish in major championship debut at Masters

In his first appearance at a major championship, Ludvig Åberg captured a solo second finish at the Masters Tournament to earn his fourth top-10 and second runner-up finish of the 2024 season. The Texas Tech alum and No. 1 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking fell four strokes short of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his second green jacket on Sunday. Åberg’s impressive finish on the leaderboard will likely earn him an invitation into next year’s Masters, as is traditionally customary for the top-12 finishers to be invited back the following year.