Jack Lundin, Santiago De la Fuente move into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Jack Lundin moved to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after winning the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay. (University of Missouri Athletics)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Missouri’s Jack Lundin moved to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after winning the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay in a three-player playoff. Houston’s Santiago De la Fuente also moved into the top 25 after finishing T13 at the Valspar Collegiate.
Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 4) and Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel (No. 5) make up the top five in this week’s ranking.
Lundin carded four birdies in the final round to move five spots up the leaderboard and claim his third career victory. Lundin finished the event at 6-under 210 and with the win, he moved into the top-25 of the ranking after starting the season No. 66.
De la Fuente moved into the top 25 for the first time this season after carding a final-round 4-under 67, en route to a T13 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, De la Fuente won the Latin American Amateur Championship in January and will compete in the Masters next week.
Thorbjornsen maintained his hold of the No. 1 spot after a second-place finish at The Goodwin presented by Palo Alto Networks. Thorbjornsen finished the weekend 4-under 206 at TPC Harding Park, one shot behind Utah junior Braxton Watts. Thorbjornsen extended his lead in the PGA TOUR University Ranking over Lamprecht, who finished T11 at The Goodwin and will compete next week at the Masters as the reigning Amateur Champion.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 13/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|23
|1373.0820
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|19
|1278.6165
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|22
|1061.7518
|4
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|19
|1044.1855
|5
|+2
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|18
|1044.1557
|6
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|16
|1004.3576
|7
|-2
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|18
|1001.1694
|8
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|23
|966.3620
|9
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|19
|963.3350
|10
|+4
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|17
|950.6950
|11
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|21
|948.0277
|12
|-
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|17
|947.8350
|13
|-
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|16
|947.4925
|14
|-4
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|19
|945.9855
|15
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|19
|938.1695
|16
|+1
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|17
|935.5188
|17
|+2
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|20
|930.2895
|18
|-2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|928.6805
|19
|-1
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|20
|909.4571
|20
|+3
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|15
|897.4837
|21
|-1
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|22
|-
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|19
|886.1585
|23
|+1
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|19
|882.9185
|24
|+2
|Santiago De a Fuente
|Houston
|17
|868.6555
|25
|+9
|Jack Lundin
|Missouri
|19
|867.3720
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 29, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.