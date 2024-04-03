Jack Lundin, Santiago De la Fuente move into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Thorbjornsen maintained his hold of the No. 1 spot after a second-place finish at The Goodwin presented by Palo Alto Networks. Thorbjornsen finished the weekend 4-under 206 at TPC Harding Park, one shot behind Utah junior Braxton Watts. Thorbjornsen extended his lead in the PGA TOUR University Ranking over Lamprecht, who finished T11 at The Goodwin and will compete next week at the Masters as the reigning Amateur Champion.