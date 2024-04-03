PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Jack Lundin, Santiago De la Fuente move into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Jack Lundin moved to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after winning the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay. (University of Missouri Athletics)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Missouri’s Jack Lundin moved to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after winning the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay in a three-player playoff. Houston’s Santiago De la Fuente also moved into the top 25 after finishing T13 at the Valspar Collegiate.

    Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 4) and Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel (No. 5) make up the top five in this week’s ranking.

    Lundin carded four birdies in the final round to move five spots up the leaderboard and claim his third career victory. Lundin finished the event at 6-under 210 and with the win, he moved into the top-25 of the ranking after starting the season No. 66.

    De la Fuente moved into the top 25 for the first time this season after carding a final-round 4-under 67, en route to a T13 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, De la Fuente won the Latin American Amateur Championship in January and will compete in the Masters next week.

    Thorbjornsen maintained his hold of the No. 1 spot after a second-place finish at The Goodwin presented by Palo Alto Networks. Thorbjornsen finished the weekend 4-under 206 at TPC Harding Park, one shot behind Utah junior Braxton Watts. Thorbjornsen extended his lead in the PGA TOUR University Ranking over Lamprecht, who finished T11 at The Goodwin and will compete next week at the Masters as the reigning Amateur Champion.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 13/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford231373.0820
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech191278.6165
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida221061.7518
    4-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina191044.1855
    5+2Matthew RiedelVanderbilt181044.1557
    6-William MollVanderbilt161004.3576
    7-2Cole SherwoodVanderbilt181001.1694
    8-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State23966.3620
    9-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina19963.3350
    10+4Frederik KjettrupFlorida State17950.6950
    11-Mats EgeEast Tennessee State21948.0277
    12-Ben LorenzOklahoma17947.8350
    13-Gustav FrimodtTCU16947.4925
    14-4Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State19945.9855
    15-Canon ClaycombAlabama19938.1695
    16+1Petr HrubyWashington17935.5188
    17+2Michael BrennanWake Forest20930.2895
    18-2Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16928.6805
    19-1Cole AndersonFlorida State20909.4571
    20+3Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal15897.4837
    21-1Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    22-Karl VilipsStanford19886.1585
    23+1Tyran SnydersTexas Tech19882.9185
    24+2Santiago De a FuenteHouston17868.6555
    25+9Jack LundinMissouri19867.3720

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 29, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

