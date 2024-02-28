PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht takes hold of No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking

PGA TOUR University

Christo Lamprecht overtook the No. 1 spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking from Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen. (Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After finishing runner-up at the Watersound Invitational last week, Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht overtook the No. 1 spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking from Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen. This is the second time this season that Lamprecht is at the top of the ranking, as he previously passed Thorbjornsen in October after his victory at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational followed by a second-place finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

    In the back-and-forth battle at the top, Lamprecht’s finish at Watersound increased the gap between the top two spots. With Thorbjornsen finishing T17 at The Prestige, Lamprecht now holds a 41-point lead over the Stanford senior.

    The top 10 of the ranking featured lots of movement this week, with the Watersound Invitational, The Prestige and the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta taking place. Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt) and Cole Anderson (Florida State) each finished T5 at Watersound. Sherwood moved inside the top-10 to No. 8 and Anderson improved two spots to No. 15. Alabama’s Thomas Ponder recorded a fourth-place finish to move up 12 spots to No. 31.

    Petr Hruby (Washington) and Karl Vilips (Stanford) each shared a runner-up finish at The Prestige. Hruby’s second runner-up finish of the season helped him move four spots to No. 14. Vilipsreturned to the top-25 this week, improving six spots to No. 20.

    Tyran Snyders (Texas Tech) continued his excellent play and claimed his third top-five finish of the season, resulting in an improvement of four spots to No. 21. Of all competitors at The Prestige, Kansas’ Cecil Belisle topped the leaderboard at 13-under to make the biggest jump this week, improving from No. 123 to No. 80.

    Houston’s Santiago De la Fuente notched a T46 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, boosting him 11 spots up the ranking to No. 28. Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, De la Fuente was the only amateur to make the cut in the PGA TOUR event, finishing at 6-under after an opening-round 67.

    Eleven players inside the top 25 are scheduled to compete at the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Golf Club, running Sunday through Tuesday (March 3-5). Also that same week is the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 and the San Diego Classic at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California (March 4-5).

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 08/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1+1Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech171350.1523
    2-1Michael ThorbjornsenStanford221309.344
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida201089.001
    4+1Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171035.8111
    5+1Matthew RiedelVanderbilt161022.0181
    6-2William MollVanderbilt141013.9707
    7-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina17996.1870
    8+3Cole SherwoodVanderbilt16987.4012
    9-1Maxwell MoldovanOhio State22985.6677
    10-1Ben LorenzOklahoma15980.3993
    11+1Michael BrennanWake Forest17961.9223
    12+1Gustav FrimodtTCU13953.3876
    13-3Frederik KjettrupFlorida State15948.7473
    14+4Petr HrubyWashington16947.7225
    15+2Cole AndersonFlorida State18944.5794
    16-2Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16937.9537
    17-1Mats EgeEast Tennessee19931.0847
    18-3Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State17928.6547
    19+1Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    20+6Karl VilipsStanford18886.6400
    21+4Tyran SnydersTexas Tech17881.4894
    22-1John Marshall ButlerAuburn16876.2150
    23-4Canon ClaycombAlabama17875.3441
    24-2Alex GoffKentucky17868.1294
    25-2Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal14867.7700

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

