Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht takes hold of No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After finishing runner-up at the Watersound Invitational last week, Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht overtook the No. 1 spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking from Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen. This is the second time this season that Lamprecht is at the top of the ranking, as he previously passed Thorbjornsen in October after his victory at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational followed by a second-place finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.