Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht takes hold of No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Christo Lamprecht overtook the No. 1 spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking from Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen. (Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After finishing runner-up at the Watersound Invitational last week, Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht overtook the No. 1 spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking from Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen. This is the second time this season that Lamprecht is at the top of the ranking, as he previously passed Thorbjornsen in October after his victory at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational followed by a second-place finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.
In the back-and-forth battle at the top, Lamprecht’s finish at Watersound increased the gap between the top two spots. With Thorbjornsen finishing T17 at The Prestige, Lamprecht now holds a 41-point lead over the Stanford senior.
The top 10 of the ranking featured lots of movement this week, with the Watersound Invitational, The Prestige and the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta taking place. Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt) and Cole Anderson (Florida State) each finished T5 at Watersound. Sherwood moved inside the top-10 to No. 8 and Anderson improved two spots to No. 15. Alabama’s Thomas Ponder recorded a fourth-place finish to move up 12 spots to No. 31.
Petr Hruby (Washington) and Karl Vilips (Stanford) each shared a runner-up finish at The Prestige. Hruby’s second runner-up finish of the season helped him move four spots to No. 14. Vilipsreturned to the top-25 this week, improving six spots to No. 20.
Tyran Snyders (Texas Tech) continued his excellent play and claimed his third top-five finish of the season, resulting in an improvement of four spots to No. 21. Of all competitors at The Prestige, Kansas’ Cecil Belisle topped the leaderboard at 13-under to make the biggest jump this week, improving from No. 123 to No. 80.
Houston’s Santiago De la Fuente notched a T46 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, boosting him 11 spots up the ranking to No. 28. Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, De la Fuente was the only amateur to make the cut in the PGA TOUR event, finishing at 6-under after an opening-round 67.
Eleven players inside the top 25 are scheduled to compete at the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Golf Club, running Sunday through Tuesday (March 3-5). Also that same week is the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 and the San Diego Classic at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California (March 4-5).
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 08/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|+1
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|17
|1350.1523
|2
|-1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|22
|1309.344
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|20
|1089.001
|4
|+1
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1035.8111
|5
|+1
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|16
|1022.0181
|6
|-2
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|14
|1013.9707
|7
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|17
|996.1870
|8
|+3
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|16
|987.4012
|9
|-1
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|22
|985.6677
|10
|-1
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|15
|980.3993
|11
|+1
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|17
|961.9223
|12
|+1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|13
|953.3876
|13
|-3
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|15
|948.7473
|14
|+4
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|16
|947.7225
|15
|+2
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|18
|944.5794
|16
|-2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|937.9537
|17
|-1
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee
|19
|931.0847
|18
|-3
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|17
|928.6547
|19
|+1
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|20
|+6
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|18
|886.6400
|21
|+4
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|17
|881.4894
|22
|-1
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|876.2150
|23
|-4
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|17
|875.3441
|24
|-2
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|17
|868.1294
|25
|-2
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|14
|867.7700
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.