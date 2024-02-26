PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University On TOUR:  Three alumni make cut at Mexico Open at Vidanta

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PGA TOUR  

    Three PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Texas alum Parker Coody (Class of 2022) carded three consecutive sub-70 rounds, including a bogey-free third round, on his way to a season-best T24 finish. Davis Thompson notched his third top-25 of the season with a T24 finish. Thompson, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2021, has made the cut in 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to last season, including six top-25 finishes. Austin Eckroat (T38) made the cut and has made the weekend in four of his five starts this season.

    After winning the Latin America Amateur Championship and earning an exemption into the Mexico Open, Santiago De La Fuente made his second career start on TOUR. The University of Houston senior comfortably made the cut after firing an opening-round 67 and second-round 69.

    Thompson, Fred Biondi, Jacob Bridgeman, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Chris Gotterup, Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner and Kevin Yu will all make their debut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches this weekend. Eckroat as well as Parker and Pierceson Coody will make their second career starts in Palm Beach Gardens. The Coody brothers made their first PGA TOUR starts as pros at the 2023 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where Pierceson shot an opening-round 66 and was T4 after the first round. Pierceson played on a sponsor exemption, while Parker Monday qualified into the field.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings  

    Rank   Player   Points   Events   Best Finish of Season  
    15 Ludvig Åberg  603 5 Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 
    44 Kevin Yu 245 6 T3, The American Express
    76 Davis Thompson  130 5 T15, WM Phoenix Open
    95 Austin Eckroat  71 5 T25, The American Express 
    101 Parker Coody  64 4 T24, Mexico Open at Vidanta
    120 Joe Highsmith  42 4 T33, Farmers Insurance Open 
    148 Jacob Bridgeman  164 T39, The American Express 
    166 Chris Gotterup  7 4 T50, Farmers Insurance Open 
    167 Adrien Dumont de Chassart  7 5 T60, WM Phoenix Open

    Korn Ferry Tour  

    The 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro makes its debut on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule this weekend (Feb. 29-March 3), with the winner receiving an exemption into The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in July. Sixteen PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field including Quade Cummins, Ross Steelman and Trent Phillips, who currently stand as the top three PGA TOUR University alumni on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Also in the field is Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, who won the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship and finished 16th in PGA TOUR University last season.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List  

    Rank   Player   Points   Events   Best Finish of Season  
    5 Quade Cummins   395 4 T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    9 Ross Steelman  278 4 Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals  
    11 Trent Phillips 271 4 T2, The Panama Championship
    14 Ricky Castillo 219 4 T5, The Panama Championship
    15 Noah Goodwin 218 4 T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    28 Fred Biondi   138 4 T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals  
    29 Cole Hammer 131 4 Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    33 Jackson Suber   119 4 T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    34 Sam Bennett 116 3 T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    65 Trevor Werbylo 50 4 T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    71 Logan McAllister 44 3 T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    106 William Mouw 14 2 T41, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    T124 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 6 1 T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    T128 John Pak 6 1 T52, The Panama Championship
    PGA TOUR
