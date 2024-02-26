PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Three alumni make cut at Mexico Open at Vidanta
Three PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Texas alum Parker Coody (Class of 2022) carded three consecutive sub-70 rounds, including a bogey-free third round, on his way to a season-best T24 finish. Davis Thompson notched his third top-25 of the season with a T24 finish. Thompson, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2021, has made the cut in 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to last season, including six top-25 finishes. Austin Eckroat (T38) made the cut and has made the weekend in four of his five starts this season.
After winning the Latin America Amateur Championship and earning an exemption into the Mexico Open, Santiago De La Fuente made his second career start on TOUR. The University of Houston senior comfortably made the cut after firing an opening-round 67 and second-round 69.
Thompson, Fred Biondi, Jacob Bridgeman, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Chris Gotterup, Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner and Kevin Yu will all make their debut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches this weekend. Eckroat as well as Parker and Pierceson Coody will make their second career starts in Palm Beach Gardens. The Coody brothers made their first PGA TOUR starts as pros at the 2023 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where Pierceson shot an opening-round 66 and was T4 after the first round. Pierceson played on a sponsor exemption, while Parker Monday qualified into the field.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|15
|Ludvig Åberg
|603
|5
|Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|44
|Kevin Yu
|245
|6
|T3, The American Express
|76
|Davis Thompson
|130
|5
|T15, WM Phoenix Open
|95
|Austin Eckroat
|71
|5
|T25, The American Express
|101
|Parker Coody
|64
|4
|T24, Mexico Open at Vidanta
|120
|Joe Highsmith
|42
|4
|T33, Farmers Insurance Open
|148
|Jacob Bridgeman
|16
|4
|T39, The American Express
|166
|Chris Gotterup
|7
|4
|T50, Farmers Insurance Open
|167
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|7
|5
|T60, WM Phoenix Open
Korn Ferry Tour
The 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro makes its debut on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule this weekend (Feb. 29-March 3), with the winner receiving an exemption into The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in July. Sixteen PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field including Quade Cummins, Ross Steelman and Trent Phillips, who currently stand as the top three PGA TOUR University alumni on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Also in the field is Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, who won the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship and finished 16th in PGA TOUR University last season.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|5
|Quade Cummins
|395
|4
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|9
|Ross Steelman
|278
|4
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|11
|Trent Phillips
|271
|4
|T2, The Panama Championship
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|219
|4
|T5, The Panama Championship
|15
|Noah Goodwin
|218
|4
|T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|28
|Fred Biondi
|138
|4
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|29
|Cole Hammer
|131
|4
|Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|33
|Jackson Suber
|119
|4
|T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|34
|Sam Bennett
|116
|3
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|65
|Trevor Werbylo
|50
|4
|T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|71
|Logan McAllister
|44
|3
|T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|106
|William Mouw
|14
|2
|T41, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T124
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|1
|T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T128
|John Pak
|6
|1
|T52, The Panama Championship