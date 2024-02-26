PGA TOUR University On TOUR:  Three alumni make cut at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Three PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Texas alum Parker Coody (Class of 2022) carded three consecutive sub-70 rounds, including a bogey-free third round, on his way to a season-best T24 finish. Davis Thompson notched his third top-25 of the season with a T24 finish. Thompson, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2021, has made the cut in 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to last season, including six top-25 finishes. Austin Eckroat (T38) made the cut and has made the weekend in four of his five starts this season.