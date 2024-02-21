Nicholas Gabrelcik wins Gator Invitational, strengthens hold on No. 3 Ranking in PGA TOUR University

Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz jumped from No. 13 to No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T3 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Sooner senior finished the weekend 14-under, including a final round 7-under 65. After starting the round in 15th, Lorenz moved 12 spots up the leaderboard after carding five birdies and an eagle all while not recording a bogey. Georgia senior Ben van Wyk moved into the top-30 after finishing T8 in Puerto Rico. The South African moved from No. 37 to No. 30 in this week’s ranking.