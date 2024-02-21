PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nicholas Gabrelcik wins Gator Invitational, strengthens hold on No. 3 Ranking in PGA TOUR University

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Nicholas Gabrelcik earned his ninth career collegiate victory at the Gatory Invitational. (Courtesy of University of North Florida Athletic)

Nicholas Gabrelcik earned his ninth career collegiate victory at the Gatory Invitational. (Courtesy of University of North Florida Athletic)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Nicholas Gabrelcik won the individual title at the Gator Invitational, his ninth career collegiate victory, as he strengthened his record and stayed at No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. The North Florida senior finished the tournament 13-under, with three sub-70 rounds. Last week, Gabrelcik also finished T8 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and he has a PGA TOUR University-leading 16 top-10s in 20 starts on his record.

    Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), William Moll (No. 4) and Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five players in this week’s ranking.

    Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz jumped from No. 13 to No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T3 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Sooner senior finished the weekend 14-under, including a final round 7-under 65. After starting the round in 15th, Lorenz moved 12 spots up the leaderboard after carding five birdies and an eagle all while not recording a bogey. Georgia senior Ben van Wyk moved into the top-30 after finishing T8 in Puerto Rico. The South African moved from No. 37 to No. 30 in this week’s ranking.

    University of New Mexico senior Bastien Amat moved inside the top 30 of the ranking after winning the individual title at the John Burns Intercollegiate. The Frenchman fired a final round 8-under 64 and comfortably won by five strokes. Amat moved from No. 46 to No. 28 in this week’s ranking.

    Five of the top-25 players head to the Southern Highlands Collegiate, running Saturday through Tuesday (Feb. 24-27). Dylan Menante (No. 7), Gustav Frimodt (No. 13), John Marshall Butler (No. 21), Greaser and Lorenz are scheduled to compete at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of week 07/2024)

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford211332.8514
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech161327.0043
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida201089.001
    4-William MollVanderbilt131047.0153
    5-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171035.8111
    6-Matthew RiedelVanderbilt151027.9146
    7+1Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina17996.1870
    8-1Maxwell MoldovanOhio State21995.3423
    9+4Ben LorenzOklahoma15980.3993
    10-1Frederik KjettrupFlorida State14974.7728
    11-1Cole SherwoodVanderbilt15965.8960
    12-1Michael BrennanWake Forest17961.9223
    13+1Gustav FrimodtTCU13953.3876
    14-2Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16937.9537
    15+1Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State16937.7893
    16-1Mats EgeEast Tennessee19931.0847
    17-Cole AndersonFlorida State17923.0852
    18-Petr HrubyWashington15902.9493
    19-Canon ClaycombAlabama16893.5287
    20-Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    21+1John Marshall ButlerAuburn16876.2150
    22-1Alex GoffKentucky17868.1294
    23-Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal14867.7700
    24-Owen AvritOregon17861.6194
    25-Tyran SnydersTexas Tech16853.7918

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concluded May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.