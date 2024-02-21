Nicholas Gabrelcik wins Gator Invitational, strengthens hold on No. 3 Ranking in PGA TOUR University
Nicholas Gabrelcik earned his ninth career collegiate victory at the Gatory Invitational. (Courtesy of University of North Florida Athletic)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Nicholas Gabrelcik won the individual title at the Gator Invitational, his ninth career collegiate victory, as he strengthened his record and stayed at No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. The North Florida senior finished the tournament 13-under, with three sub-70 rounds. Last week, Gabrelcik also finished T8 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and he has a PGA TOUR University-leading 16 top-10s in 20 starts on his record.
Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), William Moll (No. 4) and Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five players in this week’s ranking.
Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz jumped from No. 13 to No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T3 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Sooner senior finished the weekend 14-under, including a final round 7-under 65. After starting the round in 15th, Lorenz moved 12 spots up the leaderboard after carding five birdies and an eagle all while not recording a bogey. Georgia senior Ben van Wyk moved into the top-30 after finishing T8 in Puerto Rico. The South African moved from No. 37 to No. 30 in this week’s ranking.
University of New Mexico senior Bastien Amat moved inside the top 30 of the ranking after winning the individual title at the John Burns Intercollegiate. The Frenchman fired a final round 8-under 64 and comfortably won by five strokes. Amat moved from No. 46 to No. 28 in this week’s ranking.
Five of the top-25 players head to the Southern Highlands Collegiate, running Saturday through Tuesday (Feb. 24-27). Dylan Menante (No. 7), Gustav Frimodt (No. 13), John Marshall Butler (No. 21), Greaser and Lorenz are scheduled to compete at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.
PGA TOUR University Ranking (as of week 07/2024)
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|21
|1332.8514
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|16
|1327.0043
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|20
|1089.001
|4
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|13
|1047.0153
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1035.8111
|6
|-
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1027.9146
|7
|+1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|17
|996.1870
|8
|-1
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|21
|995.3423
|9
|+4
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|15
|980.3993
|10
|-1
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|14
|974.7728
|11
|-1
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|15
|965.8960
|12
|-1
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|17
|961.9223
|13
|+1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|13
|953.3876
|14
|-2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|937.9537
|15
|+1
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|16
|937.7893
|16
|-1
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee
|19
|931.0847
|17
|-
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|17
|923.0852
|18
|-
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|15
|902.9493
|19
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|893.5287
|20
|-
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|21
|+1
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|876.2150
|22
|-1
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|17
|868.1294
|23
|-
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|14
|867.7700
|24
|-
|Owen Avrit
|Oregon
|17
|861.6194
|25
|-
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|16
|853.7918
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concluded May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.