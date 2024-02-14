Five PGA TOUR University players post top-10s in Hawaii
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Five players in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking earned top-10 finishes at the Amer Ari Invitational last week. Carl Jano Corpus (San Jose State) recorded the best finish of his collegiate career and placed T2 after a career-low, final-round 64. North Carolina’s Dylan Menante and Peter Fountain finished seventh and T8, respectively. Washington’s Petr Hruby and Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester joined Fountain in a T8 finish.
Corpus made the largest jump in the ranking, moving from No. 104 to No. 64. Fountain improved eight spots to No. 55 and Forrester boosted his ranking nine spots to No. 30.
Menante, ranked No. 8 for the second consecutive week, helped lead North Carolina to a team victory in their spring season opener. The Tar Heel senior finished seventh after carding a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round, which included a six-hole birdie run on the back-nine.
Austin Greaser held his No. 5 ranking after being part of North Carolina’s win at Mauna Lani North Course. With a T19 finish, Greaser was one of four Tar Heels to finish inside the top 20.
In the pair’s first tournament competing head-to-head this season, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) finished T14 at the Amer Ari and closed in on Michael Thorbjornsen’s (Stanford) No. 1 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Although Lamprecht remains No. 2, he narrowed the ranking gap to only five points. Stanford and Georgia Tech’s next appearance together will be at The Goodwin (March 28-30).
Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup joined Lamprecht with a T14 finish in Kohala Coast, Hawaii. He maintained his No. 9 ranking after moving back inside the top-10 last week. Teammate Cole Anderson dropped one spot to No. 17.
Ten players inside the top 25 will compete at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, running Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 19-21). Five others will travel to La Quinta, California, for The Prestige at PGA WEST (Feb. 19-21). Kentucky and North Florida will kick off the weekend with Florida’s Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida (Feb. 17-18).
PGA TOUR University Ranking - Week 06/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|21
|1332.851
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|16
|1327.004
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|18
|1064.094
|4
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|13
|1047.015
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1035.811
|6
|-
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1027.915
|7
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|20
|1008.673
|8
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|17
|996.187
|9
|-
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|14
|974.7728
|10
|-
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|15
|965.896
|11
|-
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|17
|961.9223
|12
|-
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|15
|961.3646
|13
|-
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|14
|955.1107
|14
|-
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|13
|953.3876
|15
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|18
|950.2122
|16
|1
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|16
|937.7893
|17
|-1
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|17
|923.0852
|18
|3
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|15
|902.9493
|19
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|893.5287
|20
|-
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|21
|-3
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|16
|882.2575
|22
|1
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|876.215
|23
|1
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|13
|873.4084
|24
|-2
|Owen Avrit
|Oregon
|17
|861.6194
|25
|-
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|16
|853.7918