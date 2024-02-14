PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Five PGA TOUR University players post top-10s in Hawaii

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Five players in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking earned top-10 finishes at the Amer Ari Invitational last week. Carl Jano Corpus (San Jose State) recorded the best finish of his collegiate career and placed T2 after a career-low, final-round 64. North Carolina’s Dylan Menante and Peter Fountain finished seventh and T8, respectively. Washington’s Petr Hruby and Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester joined Fountain in a T8 finish.

    Corpus made the largest jump in the ranking, moving from No. 104 to No. 64. Fountain improved eight spots to No. 55 and Forrester boosted his ranking nine spots to No. 30.

    Menante, ranked No. 8 for the second consecutive week, helped lead North Carolina to a team victory in their spring season opener. The Tar Heel senior finished seventh after carding a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round, which included a six-hole birdie run on the back-nine.

    Austin Greaser held his No. 5 ranking after being part of North Carolina’s win at Mauna Lani North Course. With a T19 finish, Greaser was one of four Tar Heels to finish inside the top 20.

    In the pair’s first tournament competing head-to-head this season, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) finished T14 at the Amer Ari and closed in on Michael Thorbjornsen’s (Stanford) No. 1 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Although Lamprecht remains No. 2, he narrowed the ranking gap to only five points. Stanford and Georgia Tech’s next appearance together will be at The Goodwin (March 28-30).

    Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup joined Lamprecht with a T14 finish in Kohala Coast, Hawaii. He maintained his No. 9 ranking after moving back inside the top-10 last week. Teammate Cole Anderson dropped one spot to No. 17.

    Ten players inside the top 25 will compete at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, running Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 19-21). Five others will travel to La Quinta, California, for The Prestige at PGA WEST (Feb. 19-21). Kentucky and North Florida will kick off the weekend with Florida’s Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida (Feb. 17-18).

    PGA TOUR University Ranking - Week 06/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford211332.851
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech161327.004
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida181064.094
    4-William MollVanderbilt131047.015
    5-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171035.811
    6-Matthew RiedelVanderbilt151027.915
    7-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State201008.673
    8-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina17996.187
    9-Frederik KjettrupFlorida State14974.7728
    10-Cole SherwoodVanderbilt15965.896
    11-Michael BrennanWake Forest17961.9223
    12-Herman Wibe SeknePurdue15961.3646
    13-Ben LorenzOklahoma14955.1107
    14-Gustav FrimodtTCU13953.3876
    15-Mats EgeEast Tennessee State18950.2122
    161Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State16937.7893
    17-1Cole AndersonFlorida State17923.0852
    183Petr HrubyWashington15902.9493
    19-Canon ClaycombAlabama16893.5287
    20-Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    21-3Alex GoffKentucky16882.2575
    221John Marshall ButlerAuburn16876.215
    231Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal13873.4084
    24-2Owen AvritOregon17861.6194
    25-Tyran SnydersTexas Tech16853.7918
