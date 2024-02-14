Five PGA TOUR University players post top-10s in Hawaii

In the pair’s first tournament competing head-to-head this season, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) finished T14 at the Amer Ari and closed in on Michael Thorbjornsen’s (Stanford) No. 1 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Although Lamprecht remains No. 2, he narrowed the ranking gap to only five points. Stanford and Georgia Tech’s next appearance together will be at The Goodwin (March 28-30).