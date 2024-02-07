Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Tyran Snyders finished T3 at the Southwestern Invitational. (Courtesy of Texas Tech University Athletics)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tyran Snyders of Texas Tech moved from No. 31 to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T3 finish at the Southwestern Invitational. Snyders led the Red Raiders with 16 birdies and one eagle, leading to rounds of 66, 68 and 69. This is the second top-five finish for Snyders this season.
Ohio State’s Neal Shipley won the individual title at the Southwestern after finishing 12-under for the tournament and improved 22 spots in the ranking from No. 80 to No. 58. Maxwell Moldovan finished 22nd at 1-under and stayed at No. 7 in this week’s ranking. Washington’s Taehoon Song moved from No. 49 to No. 34 after finishing second, just one stroke behind Shipley.
University of North Florida senior Robbie Higgins moved up 11 spots to No. 31 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual victory at the 2024 Sea Best Invitational. Fellow North Florida senior Nicholas Gabrelcik maintained his position at No. 3 after a third-place finish, propelling the Ospreys to a second-place team finish.
Five of the top-10 players are scheduled to compete this week at the Amer Air Intercollegiate (Feb. 8-10): Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), Austin Greaser (No. 5), Dylan Menante (No. 8) and Frederik Kjettrup (No. 9).Vanderbilt’s William Moll is the lone member of the top-five who will have not made his spring debut after this weekend. Moll, the No. 4 player in the ranking, will make his first start of the spring at the Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21).
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 05/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|20
|1372.1195
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|15
|1349.4520
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|18
|1064.0944
|4
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|13
|1047.0153
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|16
|1045.2137
|6
|-
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1027.9146
|7
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|20
|1008.6275
|8
|+2
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|16
|978.085
|9
|+2
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|13
|973.5792
|10
|+2
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|15
|965.896
|11
|-2
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|17
|961.9223
|12
|+1
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|15
|961.3646
|13
|+1
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|14
|955.1107
|14
|-6
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|13
|953.3876
|15
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|18
|950.2122
|16
|-
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|16
|941.3712
|17
|-
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|15
|941.2840
|18
|+1
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|15
|893.5366
|19
|+1
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|893.5287
|20
|+1
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|21
|-3
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|14
|886.3335
|22
|-
|Owen Avrit
|Oregon
|16
|885.5950
|23
|-
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|876.2150
|24
|-
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|13
|873.4084
|25
|+7
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|15
|858.7226
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.