3H AGO

Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Tyran Snyders finished T3 at the Southwestern Invitational. (Courtesy of Texas Tech University Athletics)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.Tyran Snyders of Texas Tech moved from No. 31 to No. 25 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T3 finish at the Southwestern Invitational. Snyders led the Red Raiders with 16 birdies and one eagle, leading to rounds of 66, 68 and 69. This is the second top-five finish for Snyders this season.

    Ohio State’s Neal Shipley won the individual title at the Southwestern after finishing 12-under for the tournament and improved 22 spots in the ranking from No. 80 to No. 58. Maxwell Moldovan finished 22nd at 1-under and stayed at No. 7 in this week’s ranking. Washington’s Taehoon Song moved from No. 49 to No. 34 after finishing second, just one stroke behind Shipley.

    University of North Florida senior Robbie Higgins moved up 11 spots to No. 31 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual victory at the 2024 Sea Best Invitational. Fellow North Florida senior Nicholas Gabrelcik maintained his position at No. 3 after a third-place finish, propelling the Ospreys to a second-place team finish.

    Five of the top-10 players are scheduled to compete this week at the Amer Air Intercollegiate (Feb. 8-10): Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), Austin Greaser (No. 5), Dylan Menante (No. 8) and Frederik Kjettrup (No. 9).Vanderbilt’s William Moll is the lone member of the top-five who will have not made his spring debut after this weekend. Moll, the No. 4 player in the ranking, will make his first start of the spring at the Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21).

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 05/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford201372.1195
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech151349.4520
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida181064.0944
    4-William MollVanderbilt131047.0153
    5-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina161045.2137
    6-Matthew RiedelVanderbilt151027.9146
    7-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State201008.6275
    8+2Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina16978.085
    9+2Frederik KjettrupFlorida State13973.5792
    10+2Cole SherwoodVanderbilt15965.896
    11-2Michael BrennanWake Forest17961.9223
    12+1Herman Wibe SeknePurdue15961.3646
    13+1Ben LorenzOklahoma14955.1107
    14-6Gustav FrimodtTCU13953.3876
    15-Mats EgeEast Tennessee State18950.2122
    16-Cole AndersonFlorida State16941.3712
    17-Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State15941.2840
    18+1Alex GoffKentucky15893.5366
    19+1Canon ClaycombAlabama16893.5287
    20+1Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    21-3Petr HrubyWashington14886.3335
    22-Owen AvritOregon16885.5950
    23-John Marshall ButlerAuburn16876.2150
    24-Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal13873.4084
    25+7Tyran SnydersTexas Tech15858.7226

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

