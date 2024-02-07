Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Five of the top-10 players are scheduled to compete this week at the Amer Air Intercollegiate (Feb. 8-10): Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2), Austin Greaser (No. 5), Dylan Menante (No. 8) and Frederik Kjettrup (No. 9).Vanderbilt’s William Moll is the lone member of the top-five who will have not made his spring debut after this weekend. Moll, the No. 4 player in the ranking, will make his first start of the spring at the Watersound Invitational (Feb. 19-21).