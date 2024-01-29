PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Kevin Yu claims fourth spot in Aon Swing 5, qualifies for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 

Saturday afternoon at the Farmers Insurance Open was especially rewarding for Kevin Yu. The second-year TOUR member battled his way into claiming the fourth spot in the Aon Swing 5 after carding a final-round 67 to finish the tournament T6. With a T3 finish at The American Express earlier this month, combined with his second top-10 at Farmers, the Arizona State alum solidified his spot at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4). This will be Yu’s second appearance at Pebble Beach, as he will look to build upon his T7 finish last year.

