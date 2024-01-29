PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Kevin Yu claims fourth spot in Aon Swing 5, qualifies for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 

2 Min Read

PGA Tour University

Kevin Yu during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Saturday afternoon at the Farmers Insurance Open was especially rewarding for Kevin Yu. The second-year TOUR member battled his way into claiming the fourth spot in the Aon Swing 5 after carding a final-round 67 to finish the tournament T6. With a T3 finish at The American Express earlier this month, combined with his second top-10 at Farmers, the Arizona State alum solidified his spot at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4). This will be Yu’s second appearance at Pebble Beach, as he will look to build upon his T7 finish last year.

    Ludvig Åberg earned his first top-10 of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open and will compete in his second Signature Event this week, qualifying via Aon Next 10 category from the FedExCup Fall. In addition to Åberg and Yu, Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore accepted PGA TOUR membership on Thursday following his win at The American Express, where he became the second-youngest player to win on TOUR.  

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    16  Kevin Yu 237 3 T3, The American Express
    41 Ludvig Åberg 108 3 T9, Farmers Insurance Open
    62 Austin Eckroat 57 3 T25, The American Express
    79 Davis Thompson 45 3 T21, The American Express 
    82 Joe Highsmith 42 3 T33, Farmers Insurance Open
    96 Parker Coody 33 3 T25, Farmers Insurance Open
    119 Jacob Bridgeman 16 3 T39, The American Express
    T137 Chris Gotterup 7 2 T50, Farmers Insurance Open
    148 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3 3 75

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Fifteen alumni will look to follow in the footsteps of Pierceson Coody in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event. Coody, the No. 1 finisher in the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking, claimed his second Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Panama Championship last year, defeating Mac Meissner and Sam Saunders in a three-way playoff. Coody went on to earn his PGA TOUR card via a top-30 finish in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list.

    The third event of the Tour’s International Swing will run from Thursday through Sunday (Feb. 1-4), and will feature Quade Cummins, Ross Steelman, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister, Ricky Castillo, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer, Patrick Welch, Sam Choi and Trent Phillips. Additionally, William Mouw and John Pak will make their first Korn Ferry Tour appearance of the season, with both players qualifying for a spot in the field through sponsor exemptions.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    4  Quade Cummins  328 2 T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    6  Ross Steelman 229  2 3
    7  Noah Goodwin  174  2 T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    21  Fred Biondi  86  2 T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    23  Sam Bennett  78 1 T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    T32  Jackson Suber  51 2 T14, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    T37  Logan McAllister  41 2 T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    T40  Ricky Castillo  39 2 T20, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    43 Trevor Werbylo  34 2 T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    91 Cole Hammer 4 2 63
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.