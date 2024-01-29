PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Kevin Yu claims fourth spot in Aon Swing 5, qualifies for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Kevin Yu during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Saturday afternoon at the Farmers Insurance Open was especially rewarding for Kevin Yu. The second-year TOUR member battled his way into claiming the fourth spot in the Aon Swing 5 after carding a final-round 67 to finish the tournament T6. With a T3 finish at The American Express earlier this month, combined with his second top-10 at Farmers, the Arizona State alum solidified his spot at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4). This will be Yu’s second appearance at Pebble Beach, as he will look to build upon his T7 finish last year.
Ludvig Åberg earned his first top-10 of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open and will compete in his second Signature Event this week, qualifying via Aon Next 10 category from the FedExCup Fall. In addition to Åberg and Yu, Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 20-year-old Alabama sophomore accepted PGA TOUR membership on Thursday following his win at The American Express, where he became the second-youngest player to win on TOUR.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|16
|Kevin Yu
|237
|3
|T3, The American Express
|41
|Ludvig Åberg
|108
|3
|T9, Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|Austin Eckroat
|57
|3
|T25, The American Express
|79
|Davis Thompson
|45
|3
|T21, The American Express
|82
|Joe Highsmith
|42
|3
|T33, Farmers Insurance Open
|96
|Parker Coody
|33
|3
|T25, Farmers Insurance Open
|119
|Jacob Bridgeman
|16
|3
|T39, The American Express
|T137
|Chris Gotterup
|7
|2
|T50, Farmers Insurance Open
|148
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3
|3
|75
Korn Ferry Tour
Fifteen alumni will look to follow in the footsteps of Pierceson Coody in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event. Coody, the No. 1 finisher in the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking, claimed his second Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Panama Championship last year, defeating Mac Meissner and Sam Saunders in a three-way playoff. Coody went on to earn his PGA TOUR card via a top-30 finish in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list.
The third event of the Tour’s International Swing will run from Thursday through Sunday (Feb. 1-4), and will feature Quade Cummins, Ross Steelman, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister, Ricky Castillo, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer, Patrick Welch, Sam Choi and Trent Phillips. Additionally, William Mouw and John Pak will make their first Korn Ferry Tour appearance of the season, with both players qualifying for a spot in the field through sponsor exemptions.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|4
|Quade Cummins
|328
|2
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|6
|Ross Steelman
|229
|2
|3
|7
|Noah Goodwin
|174
|2
|T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|21
|Fred Biondi
|86
|2
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|23
|Sam Bennett
|78
|1
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T32
|Jackson Suber
|51
|2
|T14, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|T37
|Logan McAllister
|41
|2
|T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T40
|Ricky Castillo
|39
|2
|T20, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|43
|Trevor Werbylo
|34
|2
|T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|91
|Cole Hammer
|4
|2
|63