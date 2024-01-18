PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Four alumni in top 10 at Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup, ranked No. 8 in PGA TOUR University and No. 15 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will join Thorbjornsen at Emirates Golf Club this week as another sponsor exemption. Kjettrup enjoyed his own success on the DP World Tour last summer after being the only amateur at Made in Himmerland to move onto the weekend, a feat that has only been accomplished once before in tournament history. The Denmark native’s best finish of the fall came at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, where he finished T5 and helped the Seminoles claim the team title.