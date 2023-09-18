PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Chris Gotterup moves into top 30 in Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Chris Gotterup finished T5 at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation and improved nine spots to No. 24 on the points list with two events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour season. Gotterup has three top-10s and 13 top-25s this season, and he is one of six PGA TOUR University alumni currently in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card as season’s end.

    Seventeen alumni qualified for the 120-player field at this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. After Sunday’s final round, the top 70 players on the points list will qualify for the season finale, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where the top 30 players on the final points list will earn their PGA TOUR cards for 2024.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    7Pierceson Coody #134420Win, Twice
    8Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *11339Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    12Jacob Bridgeman984224th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    18Parker Coody87218T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    24Chris Gotterup829224th, NV5 Invitational
    28Jackson Suber765192nd, Memorial Health Championship
    34Logan McAllister739242nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    37Mac Meissner72020T2, The Panama Championship
    46Ricky Castillo*6039Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    48Joe Highsmith58318T4, The Panama Championship
    52Trent Phillips500182nd, UNC Health Championship
    60Quade Cummins43123T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    79Patrick Welch*31412T3, Magnit Championship
    105William Mouw*22311T11, Magnit Championship
    106Noah Goodwin22122T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    117Michael Feagles18521T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    120Ryan Burnett*173106th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    134RJ Manke12619T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    140Yuxin Lin*1159T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    161Cole Hammer7516T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    162Ross Steelman*738T25, Utah Championship
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR

    Arizona State junior Preston Summerhays made the cut in a PGA TOUR event for the first time, finishing T56 at the Fortinet Championship. Summerhays earned the start by winning the Sahalee Players Championship in the season opener for the Sun Devils, and before that he posted a 2-1-1 record at the Walker Cup and helped the U.S. Team prevail at St. Andrews.

    Also making the cut in Napa Valley was Davis Thompson (T30), who sits at No. 74 in the FedExCup. The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, October 5-8.

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    74Davis Thompson596262nd, The American Express
    77Austin Eckroat594285th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    100Kevin Yu44517T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    136Ludvig Aberg2547T4, John Deere Classic
    188Trevor Werbylo11126T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (Korn Ferry Tour); Fortinet Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,132.581,132.58
    2Ricky Castillo0584.137584.137
    3Patrick Welch0301.371301.371
    4William Mouw56.25*223.404279.654
    5Ryan Burnett0173.317173.317
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Yuxin Lin084.57184.571
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

