PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Chris Gotterup moves into top 30 in Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chris Gotterup finished T5 at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation and improved nine spots to No. 24 on the points list with two events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour season. Gotterup has three top-10s and 13 top-25s this season, and he is one of six PGA TOUR University alumni currently in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card as season’s end.
Seventeen alumni qualified for the 120-player field at this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. After Sunday’s final round, the top 70 players on the points list will qualify for the season finale, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where the top 30 players on the final points list will earn their PGA TOUR cards for 2024.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Pierceson Coody #
|1344
|20
|Win, Twice
|8
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *
|1133
|9
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|12
|Jacob Bridgeman
|984
|22
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|18
|Parker Coody
|872
|18
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|24
|Chris Gotterup
|829
|22
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|28
|Jackson Suber
|765
|19
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|34
|Logan McAllister
|739
|24
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|37
|Mac Meissner
|720
|20
|T2, The Panama Championship
|46
|Ricky Castillo*
|603
|9
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|48
|Joe Highsmith
|583
|18
|T4, The Panama Championship
|52
|Trent Phillips
|500
|18
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|60
|Quade Cummins
|431
|23
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|79
|Patrick Welch*
|314
|12
|T3, Magnit Championship
|105
|William Mouw*
|223
|11
|T11, Magnit Championship
|106
|Noah Goodwin
|221
|22
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|117
|Michael Feagles
|185
|21
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|120
|Ryan Burnett*
|173
|10
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|134
|RJ Manke
|126
|19
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|140
|Yuxin Lin*
|115
|9
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|161
|Cole Hammer
|75
|16
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|162
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|8
|T25, Utah Championship
|175
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|188
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|9
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR
Arizona State junior Preston Summerhays made the cut in a PGA TOUR event for the first time, finishing T56 at the Fortinet Championship. Summerhays earned the start by winning the Sahalee Players Championship in the season opener for the Sun Devils, and before that he posted a 2-1-1 record at the Walker Cup and helped the U.S. Team prevail at St. Andrews.
Also making the cut in Napa Valley was Davis Thompson (T30), who sits at No. 74 in the FedExCup. The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, October 5-8.
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|74
|Davis Thompson
|596
|26
|2nd, The American Express
|77
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|28
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|100
|Kevin Yu
|445
|17
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|136
|Ludvig Aberg
|254
|7
|T4, John Deere Classic
|188
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|26
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (Korn Ferry Tour); Fortinet Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,132.58
|1,132.58
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|584.137
|584.137
|3
|Patrick Welch
|0
|301.371
|301.371
|4
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|223.404
|279.654
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|173.317
|173.317
|6
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|84.571
|84.571
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.