PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Chris Gotterup moves into top 30 in Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Chris Gotterup finished T5 at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation and improved nine spots to No. 24 on the points list with two events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour season. Gotterup has three top-10s and 13 top-25s this season, and he is one of six PGA TOUR University alumni currently in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card as season’s end.