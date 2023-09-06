PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University announces first full ranking for Class of 2024

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for the Class of 2024 has been released, and more than 200 eligible players will compete for performance benefits on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas. Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) will begin the fall season as the No. 1-ranked senior, and he is followed by The Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech). Vanderbilt’s William Moll, North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz round out the top five.

    Four top-20 players competed in the Walker Cup at St. Andrews last week – the U.S. Team was represented by No. 4 Gabrelcik, No. 7 Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and No. 13 Dylan Menante (North Carolina), while No. 19 Barclay Brown (Stanford) competed for Great Britain and Ireland.

    As the No. 3-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thorbjornsen also earned a spot on the American team, but on Aug. 9, he announced on social media that he was withdrawing from the U.S. Amateur and Walker Cup due to a stress fracture in his back.

    “It hurts missing our national amateur championship and not representing Team USA at St. Andrews, but I’m very grateful to the USGA for the honor and their support. I can’t wait to get back with my teammates at Stanford and back on the course as soon as possible,” Thorbjornsen wrote in his post.

    The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking next May will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players Nos. 6-20 will earn fully exempt membership for the North America Swing of PGA TOUR Americas.

    The PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s “Golf Today,” and it will be finalized May 27, 2023, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 35/2023

    RankPlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1Michael ThorbjornsenStanford1351.678419
    2Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech1254.166612
    3William MollVanderbilt1137.15510
    4Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida1057.077512
    5Ben LorenzOklahoma1048.76910
    6Maxwell MoldovanOhio State1048.273716
    7Austin GreaserNorth Carolina1043.546913
    8Matthew RiedelVanderbilt1014.289112
    9Michael BrennanWake Forest1006.167512
    10Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State994.922512
    11Cole AndersonFlorida State994.318312
    12Frederik KjettrupFlorida State991.171811
    13Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina962.536113
    14Canon ClaycombAlabama955.470812
    15Owen AvritOregon949.825812
    16Brett RobertsFlorida State943.826612
    17Herman Wibe SeknePurdue938.74510
    18Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal932.48910
    19Barclay BrownStanford911.966113
    20Max KennedyLouisville887.225812

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 27, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

