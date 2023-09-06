PGA TOUR University announces first full ranking for Class of 2024
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for the Class of 2024 has been released, and more than 200 eligible players will compete for performance benefits on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas. Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) will begin the fall season as the No. 1-ranked senior, and he is followed by The Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech). Vanderbilt’s William Moll, North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz round out the top five.
Four top-20 players competed in the Walker Cup at St. Andrews last week – the U.S. Team was represented by No. 4 Gabrelcik, No. 7 Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and No. 13 Dylan Menante (North Carolina), while No. 19 Barclay Brown (Stanford) competed for Great Britain and Ireland.
As the No. 3-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thorbjornsen also earned a spot on the American team, but on Aug. 9, he announced on social media that he was withdrawing from the U.S. Amateur and Walker Cup due to a stress fracture in his back.
“It hurts missing our national amateur championship and not representing Team USA at St. Andrews, but I’m very grateful to the USGA for the honor and their support. I can’t wait to get back with my teammates at Stanford and back on the course as soon as possible,” Thorbjornsen wrote in his post.
The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking next May will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players Nos. 6-20 will earn fully exempt membership for the North America Swing of PGA TOUR Americas.
The PGA TOUR University Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s “Golf Today,” and it will be finalized May 27, 2023, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 35/2023
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|1351.6784
|19
|2
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|1254.1666
|12
|3
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|1137.155
|10
|4
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|1057.0775
|12
|5
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|1048.769
|10
|6
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|1048.2737
|16
|7
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|1043.5469
|13
|8
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|1014.2891
|12
|9
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|1006.1675
|12
|10
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|994.9225
|12
|11
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|994.3183
|12
|12
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|991.1718
|11
|13
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|962.5361
|13
|14
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|955.4708
|12
|15
|Owen Avrit
|Oregon
|949.8258
|12
|16
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|943.8266
|12
|17
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|938.745
|10
|18
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|932.489
|10
|19
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|911.9661
|13
|20
|Max Kennedy
|Louisville
|887.2258
|12
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 27, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.