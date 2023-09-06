PGA TOUR University announces first full ranking for Class of 2024

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for the Class of 2024 has been released, and more than 200 eligible players will compete for performance benefits on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas. Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) will begin the fall season as the No. 1-ranked senior, and he is followed by The Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech). Vanderbilt’s William Moll, North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz round out the top five.