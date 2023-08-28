PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sam Choi moves to No. 1 in Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada

3 Min Read

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PGA TOUR Canada

    Sam Choi finished third last week at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and improved to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup with two events remaining in the PGA TOUR Canada season. A four-year letterman at New Mexico before transferring to Pepperdine, Choi has one win and seven top-six finishes this season, and he leads the tour in Scoring Average (67.16) and Birdie Average (5.44).

    Tommy Kuhl finished T13 in Manitoba, his third top-15 finish of the season, and improved four spots to No. 18 in the season-long points race. He joins Choi, John Pak (5th) and Connor Howe (14th) as PGA TOUR U alumni in the top 20. After this week’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, the top 60 players will qualify for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (September 7-10).

    The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of the season
    1Sam Choi*12108Win, Windsor Championship
    5John Pak6908Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    14Connor Howe*3558T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    18Tommy Kuhl*31983rd, Osprey Valley Open
    27Cameron Sisk2768T2, Windsor Championship
    34Chase Sienkiewicz*2158T5, ATB Classic
    38Derek Hitchner*1826T6, Quebec Open
    50Ben Carr*1445T6, Osprey Valley Open
    89Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*763T6, Osprey Valley Open
    93Reid Davenport*668T28, CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Jacob Bridgeman tied for fourth last week at the Albertsons Boise Open, his sixth top-10 of the season, and he improved seven spots to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. With three events remaining, Bridgeman is one of five alumni in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card at season’s end.

    RJ Manke closed with a 7-under 64 to improve 21 spots on the leaderboard and finish T18 in Boise. He earned enough points to move to No. 131 on the points list and earn a spot in the 144-player field at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (September 14-17), the second of four events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of the season
    6Pierceson Coody #133819Win, Twice
    7Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *11338Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    14Jacob Bridgeman931214th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    17Parker Coody87217T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    25Jackson Suber765182nd, Memorial Health Championship
    31Logan McAllister739232nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    33Chris Gotterup730214th, NV5 Invitational
    38Mac Meissner67719T2, The Panama Championship
    45Ricky Castillo*5848Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    48Joe Highsmith56717T4, The Panama Championship
    51Trent Phillips500172nd, UNC Health Championship
    59Quade Cummins42122T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    75Patrick Welch*30111T3, Magnit Championship
    97William Mouw*22310T11, Magnit Championship
    111Michael Feagles18520T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    114Ryan Burnett*17396th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    118Noah Goodwin16721T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    131RJ Manke12618T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    154Yuxin Lin*858T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    161Cole Hammer7516T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    162Ross Steelman*738T25, Utah Championship
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    DP World Tour

    In his first start on the DP World Tour as a professional, Ludvig Aberg closed with a 6-under 66 and finished T4 at the D+D Real Czech Masters. It was his second top-five finish as a pro (T4/John Deere Classic) after he finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023. Aberg is in the field for this week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland, the last DP World Tour event before European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald makes his captain’s picks on Monday, September 4.

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Korn Ferry Tour); TOUR Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,132.581,132.58
    2Ricky Castillo0584.137584.137
    3Patrick Welch0301.371301.371
    4William Mouw56.25*223.404279.654
    5Ryan Burnett0173.317173.317
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Yuxin Lin084.57184.571
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
