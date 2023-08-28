PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sam Choi moves to No. 1 in Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada

In his first start on the DP World Tour as a professional, Ludvig Aberg closed with a 6-under 66 and finished T4 at the D+D Real Czech Masters. It was his second top-five finish as a pro (T4/John Deere Classic) after he finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023. Aberg is in the field for this week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland, the last DP World Tour event before European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald makes his captain’s picks on Monday, September 4.