PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sam Choi moves to No. 1 in Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada
PGA TOUR Canada
Sam Choi finished third last week at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and improved to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup with two events remaining in the PGA TOUR Canada season. A four-year letterman at New Mexico before transferring to Pepperdine, Choi has one win and seven top-six finishes this season, and he leads the tour in Scoring Average (67.16) and Birdie Average (5.44).
Tommy Kuhl finished T13 in Manitoba, his third top-15 finish of the season, and improved four spots to No. 18 in the season-long points race. He joins Choi, John Pak (5th) and Connor Howe (14th) as PGA TOUR U alumni in the top 20. After this week’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, the top 60 players will qualify for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (September 7-10).
The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of the season
|1
|Sam Choi*
|1210
|8
|Win, Windsor Championship
|5
|John Pak
|690
|8
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|14
|Connor Howe*
|355
|8
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|18
|Tommy Kuhl*
|319
|8
|3rd, Osprey Valley Open
|27
|Cameron Sisk
|276
|8
|T2, Windsor Championship
|34
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|215
|8
|T5, ATB Classic
|38
|Derek Hitchner*
|182
|6
|T6, Quebec Open
|50
|Ben Carr*
|144
|5
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|89
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*
|76
|3
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|93
|Reid Davenport*
|66
|8
|T28, CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
Korn Ferry Tour
Jacob Bridgeman tied for fourth last week at the Albertsons Boise Open, his sixth top-10 of the season, and he improved seven spots to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. With three events remaining, Bridgeman is one of five alumni in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card at season’s end.
RJ Manke closed with a 7-under 64 to improve 21 spots on the leaderboard and finish T18 in Boise. He earned enough points to move to No. 131 on the points list and earn a spot in the 144-player field at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (September 14-17), the second of four events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of the season
|6
|Pierceson Coody #
|1338
|19
|Win, Twice
|7
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *
|1133
|8
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|14
|Jacob Bridgeman
|931
|21
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|17
|Parker Coody
|872
|17
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|25
|Jackson Suber
|765
|18
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|31
|Logan McAllister
|739
|23
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|33
|Chris Gotterup
|730
|21
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|38
|Mac Meissner
|677
|19
|T2, The Panama Championship
|45
|Ricky Castillo*
|584
|8
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|48
|Joe Highsmith
|567
|17
|T4, The Panama Championship
|51
|Trent Phillips
|500
|17
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|59
|Quade Cummins
|421
|22
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|75
|Patrick Welch*
|301
|11
|T3, Magnit Championship
|97
|William Mouw*
|223
|10
|T11, Magnit Championship
|111
|Michael Feagles
|185
|20
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|114
|Ryan Burnett*
|173
|9
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|118
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|21
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|131
|RJ Manke
|126
|18
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|154
|Yuxin Lin*
|85
|8
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|161
|Cole Hammer
|75
|16
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|162
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|8
|T25, Utah Championship
|175
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|188
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|9
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
DP World Tour
In his first start on the DP World Tour as a professional, Ludvig Aberg closed with a 6-under 66 and finished T4 at the D+D Real Czech Masters. It was his second top-five finish as a pro (T4/John Deere Classic) after he finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023. Aberg is in the field for this week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland, the last DP World Tour event before European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald makes his captain’s picks on Monday, September 4.
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Korn Ferry Tour); TOUR Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,132.58
|1,132.58
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|584.137
|584.137
|3
|Patrick Welch
|0
|301.371
|301.371
|4
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|223.404
|279.654
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|173.317
|173.317
|6
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|84.571
|84.571
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.