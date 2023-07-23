Pierceson Coody wins Price Cutter, moves to verge of PGA TOUR card

Coody, who arrived in Missouri having missed four of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, fractured his left hand last fall and had surgery to remove a bone during the offseason. A swing adjustment changed the way his club was sitting at the top; he was coming down on the ball with a more open face. Coody admitted he had some good weeks with this new tweak (he won The Panama Championship earlier this year) but otherwise things had been inconsistent. He finally committed to keeping the face square at the top – despite it feeling shut to him.