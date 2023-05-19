Projected PGA TOUR University Ranking through NCAA Regional Championships
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In advance of next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship, PGA TOUR University has produced a projected ranking that includes results from the six NCAA Regional Championships.
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg extended his lead at No. 1 after winning the Norman Regional, his fourth win in his last six college starts, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart was runner-up at the Bath Regional and improved two spots to No. 2. Florida’s Fred Biondi, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser round out the top five with just one tournament remaining in the season. North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett made the biggest move last week, improving seven spots to No. 9 after winning the Salem Regional.
Another change to the top 20 was the decision to opt-out by Vanderbilt’s William Moll, who was No. 14 in PGA TOUR University entering Regionals. In order to preserve PGA TOUR University eligibility, a player may opt-out of the current season if he intends to return to school for his extra year of eligibility. May 22 is the deadline for players to opt-out and reclassify to the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024.
Five top-25 players did not advance to the NCAA Championship and their PGA TOUR University records are complete: Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (18th), Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (21st), Maximilian Steinlechner/NC State (22nd), Palmer Jackson/Notre Dame (24th) and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen/Oklahoma State (25th).
The complete PGA TOUR University Ranking will be officially updated to include NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, May 24, and it will be finalized following the conclusion of stroke play at next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship (May 26-29) at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Through NCAA Regionals (projected)
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Divisor
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|27
|1358.8252
|2
|2
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Illinois
|25
|1097.8684
|3
|-1
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|22
|1094.1904
|4
|-1
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|25
|1084.3896
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|24
|1077.8249
|6
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|25
|1043.948
|7
|1
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|19
|990.3368
|8
|-1
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|23
|985.1365
|9
|7
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|21
|977.689
|10
|-1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|19
|958.4394
|11
|-1
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|22
|956.369
|12
|-1
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|23
|952.0551
|13
|-1
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|25
|929.7396
|14
|-1
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|21
|921.2638
|15
|3
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|24
|906.0958
|16
|3
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|24
|903.0549
|17
|-
|Derek Hitchner
|Pepperdine
|24
|896.2679
|18
|2
|Ben Carr*
|Georgia Southern
|24
|880.9862
|19
|4
|Connor Howe
|Georgia Tech
|22
|877.6722
|20
|1
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|24
|877.6666
|21
|1
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|Arizona
|24
|859.4908
|22
|5
|Maximilian Steinlechner*
|NC State
|21
|850.5952
|23
|1
|John Keefer
|Baylor
|20
|841.2935
|24
|1
|Palmer Jackson*
|Notre Dame
|26
|821.7896
|25
|-10
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen*
|Oklahoma State
|18^
|811.7628
* Did not qualify for NCAA Championship
^ NCAA Regionals was the 16th tournament on Neergaard-Petersen’s PGA TOUR U record. The projected ranking includes the application of the minimum divisor (18).
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.