Projected PGA TOUR University Ranking through NCAA Regional Championships

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg extended his lead at No. 1 after winning the Norman Regional, his fourth win in his last six college starts, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart was runner-up at the Bath Regional and improved two spots to No. 2. Florida’s Fred Biondi, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser round out the top five with just one tournament remaining in the season. North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett made the biggest move last week, improving seven spots to No. 9 after winning the Salem Regional.