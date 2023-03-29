Aberg, Greaser remain in top two spots of PGA TOUR University Ranking
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top-10 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is unchanged this week, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg leading North Carolina’s Austin Greaser. This tandem has been 1-2 since early October, while Pepperdine’s William Mouw maintained his season-best position of No. 3 for the second consecutive week.
Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman (Ranked 8th) and Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Ranked 14th) maintained their top-20 rankings after finishing T10 at the Linger Longer Invitational. Fernandez de Oliveira will play in next week’s Masters as the winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, and he’ll be joined by Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (Ranked 4th), Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (Ranked 21st) and Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent (No. 1 in WAGR).
Vanderbilt’s William Moll made the biggest move in PGA TOUR University last week, improving 11 spots to No. 29 after finishing runner-up at the Linger Longer Invitational. Two players from Ole Miss improved their standing, as well – Hugo Townsend was runner-up at the All American and led the Rebels to the team victory, while Brett Schell won the All American Individual tournament. Townsend improved six spots to No. 40, and Schell moved up eight spots to No. 61.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 12/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|22
|1255.1618
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|18
|1154.4411
|3
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|21
|1103.2542
|4
|-
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|21
|1074.5942
|5
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|19
|1067.7542
|6
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|20
|1045.4345
|7
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|20
|1018.442
|8
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|16
|994.9631
|9
|-
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|19
|970.7121
|10
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|19
|969.5905
|11
|+1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|20
|961.306
|12
|-1
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|17
|957.0058
|13
|-
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|11
|954.8609
|14
|-
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|19
|940.75
|15
|-
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|14
|936.4892
|16
|-
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|20
|934.327
|17
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|17
|917.617
|18
|-
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|20
|900.765
|19
|-
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|19
|874.6957
|20
|-
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|16
|866.1418
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.