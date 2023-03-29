PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Aberg, Greaser remain in top two spots of PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top-10 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is unchanged this week, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg leading North Carolina’s Austin Greaser. This tandem has been 1-2 since early October, while Pepperdine’s William Mouw maintained his season-best position of No. 3 for the second consecutive week.


    Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman (Ranked 8th) and Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Ranked 14th) maintained their top-20 rankings after finishing T10 at the Linger Longer Invitational. Fernandez de Oliveira will play in next week’s Masters as the winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, and he’ll be joined by Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (Ranked 4th), Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (Ranked 21st) and Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent (No. 1 in WAGR).

    Vanderbilt’s William Moll made the biggest move in PGA TOUR University last week, improving 11 spots to No. 29 after finishing runner-up at the Linger Longer Invitational. Two players from Ole Miss improved their standing, as well – Hugo Townsend was runner-up at the All American and led the Rebels to the team victory, while Brett Schell won the All American Individual tournament. Townsend improved six spots to No. 40, and Schell moved up eight spots to No. 61.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 12/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech221255.1618
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina181154.4411
    3-William MouwPepperdine211103.2542
    4-Sam BennettTexas A&M211074.5942
    5-Fred BiondiFlorida191067.7542
    6-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois201045.4345
    7-Travis VickTexas201018.442
    8-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech16994.9631
    9-Yuxin LinFlorida19970.7121
    10-Patrick WelchOklahoma19969.5905
    11+1Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina20961.306
    12-1Reid DavenportVanderbilt17957.0058
    13-Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State11954.8609
    14-Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas19940.75
    15-Brian StarkTexas14936.4892
    16-Ricky CastilloFlorida20934.327
    17-Canon ClaycombAlabama17917.617
    18-Sam ChoiPepperdine20900.765
    19-Tommy KuhlIllinois19874.6957
    20-Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina16866.1418

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.