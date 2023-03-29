Aberg, Greaser remain in top two spots of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Vanderbilt’s William Moll made the biggest move in PGA TOUR University last week, improving 11 spots to No. 29 after finishing runner-up at the Linger Longer Invitational. Two players from Ole Miss improved their standing, as well – Hugo Townsend was runner-up at the All American and led the Rebels to the team victory, while Brett Schell won the All American Individual tournament. Townsend improved six spots to No. 40, and Schell moved up eight spots to No. 61.