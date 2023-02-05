Pierceson Coody outlasts field, wins The Panama Championship in a three-man playoff

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Another year, another emerging star winning on the Korn Ferry Tour. In this case, it is one of the same winners from a season ago, with Pierceson Coody joining illustrious company by rallying for a playoff victory at The Panama Championship, his second Korn Ferry Tour win in what was his 14th career start.

Coody, who entered Sunday’s final round of The Panama Championship at 1-over par and five strokes behind outright leader Christopher Petefish, teed off just under two hours before the final group and carded a 4-under 66. Following a multi-hour wait for the field, only Sam Saunders and Mac Meissner, with rounds of 3-under 67 and 2-under 68, respectively, matched Coody at 3-under par for the tournament.

“It honestly wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Coody said of the wait. “You’re refreshing the leaderboard, you’re putting, you’re hitting balls, but once it was time to get in the playoff, all that kind of anxious feel went away and I was just happy to be playing golf again, happy to be in contention.”

The trio headed back to the 18th tee at Panama Golf Club, and Coody made quick work of the playoff. The Plano, Texas native “juiced” a driver and left himself a 126-yard approach shot. With the wind whipping, adrenaline pumping, and firm greens, Coody grabbed a lob wedge and played for a stock shot to the front of the green, 105 yards. Coody hit his target, the ball rolling within a foot of the hole and setting up a tap-in birdie.

“It feels fake,” Coody said. “I had surgery in the offseason and missed the (first) two cuts (of 2023), so to say I wasn’t very high on my game would be an understatement. I had a great second round, felt like I got myself back in the tournament, and from there things just kind of kept going my way. This final round was awesome. I did a lot of things really well and made some putts down the stretch that just gave me this chance.

“I hit one of the best shots of my career to whatever – six inches, a foot – to win and I just couldn’t be happier.”

Quite a lot to unpack there.

First off, the illustrious company Coody joined Sunday afternoon.

Coody won his third career start at the 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open, running away with a five-stroke victory, and won his third start of 2023.

Fourteen career starts, two victories. Only three other players since the start of 2019 recorded two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour prior to their 20th start on Tour.

Kris Ventura accomplished the feat the quickest among the group, winning his fifth and eighth career starts early in the 2019 season. One piece of additional context for the difference in starts between Ventura and Coody, however, was the fact Coody turned professional last summer immediately joined the Korn Ferry Tour by virtue of finishing No. 1 in the 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, meaning this week was his 14th start as a professional, while Ventura, a representative of Norway, played seven Challenge Tour events back home in Europe before he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2019 .

The others needed a few more starts than Coody. Those two were Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler.

Young, the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, won back-to-back events in his 17th and 18th career starts in May 2021, nine months after he earned Special Temporary Membership with an incredible run of top-15s after a successful Monday qualifier. Scheffler, the 2022 Masters Tournament winner and fifth Korn Ferry Tour graduate in history who ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, won his 12th and 19th career Korn Ferry Tour starts in the second half of his rookie season in 2019.

Back to The Panama Championship, Coody became the seventh player in history to win a 72-hole Korn Ferry Tour event with a winning score of 3-under par or higher.