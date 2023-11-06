Bryan Bros ready for their big moment at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Wesley contends that George was striking the ball at an elite TOUR level during his senior year of college. But too much self-induced pressure stalled George’s pro prospects, as did the self-examination that followed every mishit. It’s not a coincidence that he’s playing so well now that his professional golf career has become secondary to social media pursuits. Not only does he know that there are thousands of supporters pulling for him, but it’s also taken the edge off his perfectionism.