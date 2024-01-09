Sony Open in Hawaii marks first opportunity to earn FedExCup points towards Aon Swing 5

Featuring a total of 36 events, the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season includes eight Signature Events, limited-field tournaments with increased purses ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Outside of The Sentry, the season-opening event won last week by Chris Kirk, eligibility criteria for the remaining seven Signature Events includes the top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and 15 players who can play their way in through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with no alternates for this category. Additional spots will go to current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events) and PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, if not already exempt through a higher category, and four sponsor exemptions restricted to members. The three player-hosted invitationals will have one tournament host exemption.