Sony Open in Hawaii marks first opportunity to earn FedExCup points towards Aon Swing 5

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu hosts the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eligibility path adds additional consequence to Full-Field Events during 2024 PGA TOUR Season

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    HONOLULU – As the second week of the FedExCup Regular Season gets underway at the Sony Open in Hawaii, players will have their first opportunity to earn FedExCup points towards the Aon Swing 5, a new eligibility pathway with access to Signature Events. With the PGA TOUR Season returning to a calendar-year spanning January to August, each week has greater impact in the season-long race for the FedExCup as well as in-season stakes, with Full-Field Events holding additional consequence through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

    The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility pathways for players, not already qualified, to play their way into Signature Events via the FedExCup standings.

    • Aon Next 10: Top 10 available players, not otherwise exempt, from FedExCup standings
    • Aon Swing 5: Top five available players, not otherwise exempt, who have earned the most FedExCup points from the swings leading up to each Signature Event

    The top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while the top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during those three events and the WM Phoenix Open, will qualify for The Genesis Invitational. The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational was determined through the FedExCup Fall standings.

    Featuring a total of 36 events, the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season includes eight Signature Events, limited-field tournaments with increased purses ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Outside of The Sentry, the season-opening event won last week by Chris Kirk, eligibility criteria for the remaining seven Signature Events includes the top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and 15 players who can play their way in through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with no alternates for this category. Additional spots will go to current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events) and PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, if not already exempt through a higher category, and four sponsor exemptions restricted to members. The three player-hosted invitationals will have one tournament host exemption.

    A total of 61 players have already qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational (field sizes expected to be between 70-80 players): the top 50 players in the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List; Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List, who serve as the Aon Next 10; and the leading points earner from the 2023 Race to Dubai that was not otherwise exempt (Nicolai Hojgaard). Due to the pro-am format, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will fill the field to 80 players using the FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List, beginning with No. 61 Stephan Jaeger.

    2024 Signature Event qualification calendar

    TournamentAon Next 10Aon Swing 5OWGR Ranking as of
    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmThrough 2023 FedExCup FallSony Open in Hawaii; The American Express; Farmers Insurance OpenMonday, Jan. 29 (through Farmers Insurance Open)
    The Genesis InvitationalThrough 2023 FedExCup FallSony Open in Hawaii; The American Express; Farmers Insurance Open; WM Phoenix OpenMonday, Feb. 12 (through WM Phoenix Open)
    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardThrough Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMexico Open at Vidanta; Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMonday, March 4 (through Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches)
    RBC HeritageThrough Masters TournamentPuerto Rico Open; Valspar Championship; Texas Children’s Houston Open; Valero Texas OpenMonday, April 15 (through Masters Tournament)
    Wells Fargo ChampionshipThrough THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonCorales Puntacana Championship; Zurich Classic of New Orleans; THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMonday, May 6 (through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
    the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayThrough RBC Canadian OpenMyrtle Beach Classic; Charles Schwab Challenge; RBC Canadian OpenMonday, June 3 (through RBC Canadian Open)
    Travelers ChampionshipThrough U.S. OpenMyrtle Beach Classic; Charles Schwab Challenge; RBC Canadian OpenMonday, June 17 (through U.S. Open)

    61 players exempt for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational

    Åberg, LudvigAon Next 10
    An, Byeong HunTop 50
    Bradley, KeeganTop 50
    Burns, SamTop 50
    Cantlay, PatrickTop 50
    Clark, WyndhamTop 50
    Cole, EricTop 50
    Conners, CoreyTop 50
    Davis, CamTop 50
    Day, JasonTop 50
    English, HarrisTop 50
    Finau, TonyTop 50
    Fitzpatrick, MattTop 50
    Fleetwood, TommyTop 50
    Fowler, RickieTop 50
    Glover, LucasTop 50
    Griffin, BenAon Next 10
    Grillo, EmilianoTop 50
    Hadwin, AdamTop 50
    Hardy, NickAon Next 10
    Harman, BrianTop 50
    Hatton, TyrrellTop 50
    Henley, RussellTop 50
    Hodges, LeeTop 50
    Hoge, TomTop 50
    Hojgaard, Nicolai2023 Race to Dubai
    Homa, MaxTop 50
    Hossler, BeauAon Next 10
    Hovland, ViktorTop 50
    Hughes, MackenzieTop 50
    Im, SungjaeTop 50
    Kim, Si WooTop 50
    Kim, TomTop 50
    Kirk, ChrisTop 50
    Kitayama, KurtTop 50
    Kuchar, MattAon Next 10
    List, LukeAon Next 10
    Matsuyama, HidekiTop 50
    McCarthy, DennyTop 50
    McIlroy, RoryTop 50
    Montgomery, TaylorAon Next 10
    Moore, TaylorTop 50
    Morikawa, CollinTop 50
    Poston, J.T.Top 50
    Power, SeamusTop 50
    Putnam, AndrewTop 50
    Rodgers, PatrickTop 50
    Rose, JustinTop 50
    Ryder, SamAon Next 10
    Schauffele, XanderTop 50
    Scheffler, ScottieTop 50
    Schenk, AdamTop 50
    Smalley, AlexAon Next 10
    Spaun, J.J.Aon Next 10
    Spieth, JordanTop 50
    Straka, SeppTop 50
    Svensson, AdamTop 50
    Taylor, NickTop 50
    Theegala, SahithTop 50
    Todd, BrendonTop 50
    Young, CameronTop 50
