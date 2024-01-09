Sony Open in Hawaii marks first opportunity to earn FedExCup points towards Aon Swing 5
2 Min Read
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu hosts the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Eligibility path adds additional consequence to Full-Field Events during 2024 PGA TOUR Season
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
HONOLULU – As the second week of the FedExCup Regular Season gets underway at the Sony Open in Hawaii, players will have their first opportunity to earn FedExCup points towards the Aon Swing 5, a new eligibility pathway with access to Signature Events. With the PGA TOUR Season returning to a calendar-year spanning January to August, each week has greater impact in the season-long race for the FedExCup as well as in-season stakes, with Full-Field Events holding additional consequence through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility pathways for players, not already qualified, to play their way into Signature Events via the FedExCup standings.
- Aon Next 10: Top 10 available players, not otherwise exempt, from FedExCup standings
- Aon Swing 5: Top five available players, not otherwise exempt, who have earned the most FedExCup points from the swings leading up to each Signature Event
The top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while the top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during those three events and the WM Phoenix Open, will qualify for The Genesis Invitational. The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational was determined through the FedExCup Fall standings.
Featuring a total of 36 events, the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season includes eight Signature Events, limited-field tournaments with increased purses ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Outside of The Sentry, the season-opening event won last week by Chris Kirk, eligibility criteria for the remaining seven Signature Events includes the top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and 15 players who can play their way in through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with no alternates for this category. Additional spots will go to current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events) and PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, if not already exempt through a higher category, and four sponsor exemptions restricted to members. The three player-hosted invitationals will have one tournament host exemption.
A total of 61 players have already qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational (field sizes expected to be between 70-80 players): the top 50 players in the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List; Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List, who serve as the Aon Next 10; and the leading points earner from the 2023 Race to Dubai that was not otherwise exempt (Nicolai Hojgaard). Due to the pro-am format, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will fill the field to 80 players using the FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List, beginning with No. 61 Stephan Jaeger.
2024 Signature Event qualification calendar
|Tournament
|Aon Next 10
|Aon Swing 5
|OWGR Ranking as of
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Through 2023 FedExCup Fall
|Sony Open in Hawaii; The American Express; Farmers Insurance Open
|Monday, Jan. 29 (through Farmers Insurance Open)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Through 2023 FedExCup Fall
|Sony Open in Hawaii; The American Express; Farmers Insurance Open; WM Phoenix Open
|Monday, Feb. 12 (through WM Phoenix Open)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Through Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Mexico Open at Vidanta; Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Monday, March 4 (through Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches)
|RBC Heritage
|Through Masters Tournament
|Puerto Rico Open; Valspar Championship; Texas Children’s Houston Open; Valero Texas Open
|Monday, April 15 (through Masters Tournament)
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Corales Puntacana Championship; Zurich Classic of New Orleans; THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Monday, May 6 (through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Through RBC Canadian Open
|Myrtle Beach Classic; Charles Schwab Challenge; RBC Canadian Open
|Monday, June 3 (through RBC Canadian Open)
|Travelers Championship
|Through U.S. Open
|Myrtle Beach Classic; Charles Schwab Challenge; RBC Canadian Open
|Monday, June 17 (through U.S. Open)
61 players exempt for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Aon Next 10
|An, Byeong Hun
|Top 50
|Bradley, Keegan
|Top 50
|Burns, Sam
|Top 50
|Cantlay, Patrick
|Top 50
|Clark, Wyndham
|Top 50
|Cole, Eric
|Top 50
|Conners, Corey
|Top 50
|Davis, Cam
|Top 50
|Day, Jason
|Top 50
|English, Harris
|Top 50
|Finau, Tony
|Top 50
|Fitzpatrick, Matt
|Top 50
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|Top 50
|Fowler, Rickie
|Top 50
|Glover, Lucas
|Top 50
|Griffin, Ben
|Aon Next 10
|Grillo, Emiliano
|Top 50
|Hadwin, Adam
|Top 50
|Hardy, Nick
|Aon Next 10
|Harman, Brian
|Top 50
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|Top 50
|Henley, Russell
|Top 50
|Hodges, Lee
|Top 50
|Hoge, Tom
|Top 50
|Hojgaard, Nicolai
|2023 Race to Dubai
|Homa, Max
|Top 50
|Hossler, Beau
|Aon Next 10
|Hovland, Viktor
|Top 50
|Hughes, Mackenzie
|Top 50
|Im, Sungjae
|Top 50
|Kim, Si Woo
|Top 50
|Kim, Tom
|Top 50
|Kirk, Chris
|Top 50
|Kitayama, Kurt
|Top 50
|Kuchar, Matt
|Aon Next 10
|List, Luke
|Aon Next 10
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|Top 50
|McCarthy, Denny
|Top 50
|McIlroy, Rory
|Top 50
|Montgomery, Taylor
|Aon Next 10
|Moore, Taylor
|Top 50
|Morikawa, Collin
|Top 50
|Poston, J.T.
|Top 50
|Power, Seamus
|Top 50
|Putnam, Andrew
|Top 50
|Rodgers, Patrick
|Top 50
|Rose, Justin
|Top 50
|Ryder, Sam
|Aon Next 10
|Schauffele, Xander
|Top 50
|Scheffler, Scottie
|Top 50
|Schenk, Adam
|Top 50
|Smalley, Alex
|Aon Next 10
|Spaun, J.J.
|Aon Next 10
|Spieth, Jordan
|Top 50
|Straka, Sepp
|Top 50
|Svensson, Adam
|Top 50
|Taylor, Nick
|Top 50
|Theegala, Sahith
|Top 50
|Todd, Brendon
|Top 50
|Young, Cameron
|Top 50