The First Look: The Valspar Championship

LAST TIME: Sam Burns defeated Davis Riley on the second playoff hole last season to win the Valspar Championship in back-to-back years. Burns closed with a 2-under 69. Riley shot a 1-over 72 but recovered nicely from a triple bogey on the par-5 fifth to finish at 17 under alongside Burns. The duo both made pars on the first playoff hole, No. 18, before Burns rolled in a 32-foot birdie try on the second playoff hole, No.16. Riley missed the green with his approach and couldn’t chip in for a matching birdie. Burns became the second straight back-to-back winner at Innisbrook after Paul Casey won the event in both 2018 and 2019. Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith finished tied for third, just one shot back of joining the playoff. That pair both had a share of the lead at some point during the final round. Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman both finished at 14 under and were tied for fifth. It was Burns’ third TOUR title in his last 22 starts.