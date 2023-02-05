The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy is making his first PGA TOUR start since winning THE CJ CUP in October. McIlroy has, however, played five times on the DP World Tour since that win and has notched results of T2-4-T4-4-1 – winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Jan. 28… Eight of the world’s top-10 golfers are all in the field including McIlroy, the second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Jon Rahm, an Arizona State alum… Rahm has won four of his last six starts combined on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, including twice already on TOUR this season. He currently leads the FedExCup standings… Scheffler is looking to become the first golfer since Hideki Matsuyama (2016-17) to repeat in Phoenix… World No. 8 Will Zalatoris is not playing with his manager, Allen Hobbs, saying “Will’s medical team has been clear from the beginning that he will need to take it slow as he ramps up his schedule. Will plans to play next week at The Genesis Invitational.”... Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa are making their returns to TPC Scottsdale after not playing the last two years… The five sponsor exemptions include Rookie of the Year front-runner Taylor Montgomery, who has eight top-15s in 10 starts this season; PGA TOUR rookie Davis Thompson, who finished runner-up at The American Express; 19-year TOUR veteran Ricky Barnes; four-time TOUR winner Charley Hoffman and two-time WM Phoenix Open winner J.B. Holmes… World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay returns after a playoff loss to Scheffler last season. 2022 marked Cantlay’s Phoenix Open debut.