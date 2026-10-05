Jackson Koivun joins Motor City Golf Club ahead of 2027 TGL season
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Jackson Koivun's final approach is the Shot of the Day
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DETROIT and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Motor City Golf Club and TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour, today announced the addition of Jackson Koivun to the expansion team’s inaugural roster for the upcoming 2027 season. Koivun joins five-time major champion Brooks Koepka as Motor City Golf Club prepares to represent Detroit in its first TGL season.
Koivun, 21, joins Motor City Golf Club fresh off an unbeaten Presidents Cup debut, helping the U.S. team earn a 17-13 victory at Medinah Country Club. He finished 2-0-1, including a come-from-behind 2-up Singles victory over Si Woo Kim as the U.S. team overcame a three-point deficit on the final day.
Koivun’s Presidents Cup performance builds on a rapid rise through the amateur and professional ranks. He earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota in July, winning in his third professional start. At Auburn, he became the first player to twice sweep the Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards as the nation’s top collegiate golfer.
Koivun also brings an extensive record of success in team golf. He helped Auburn win NCAA Division I team championships in 2024 and 2026 and has represented the United States in the Junior Presidents Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup, Walker Cup and Presidents Cup.
Thomas and Koivun's Day 1 Four-ball highlights from Presidents Cup
“Jackson showed at the Presidents Cup that he is built for the big moments. What an unbelievable performance,” said Michael Hamp, team governor of Motor City Golf Club. “His competitive spirit, grit and the energy he brings to a team are exactly what we envision for Motor City Golf Club. With Jackson and Brooks, we have an amazing foundation for what we are trying to build.”
“Some of my best experiences have come while playing team golf, from winning national championships at Auburn to representing the U.S. at the Presidents Cup,” Koivun said. “Having teammates alongside you and feeling that energy from the fans makes those moments even better. I am a huge fan of TGL and love how it brings new fans and an arena experience to golf. I’ve been to SoFi Center, and it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced in the game. I’m excited to join Brooks, compete in a new environment and help build a team Detroit can passionately support.”
“Jackson’s rise from national championships in college to winning on the PGA Tour and then contributing to a U.S. Presidents Cup victory has been exciting to watch,” said Rufus Hack, president, golf, TMRW Sports. “TGL has proven it can showcase the next generation of stars through the unique combination of high-velocity and ultra-competitive team golf. We’re looking forward to seeing Jackson bring his incredible talent and enthusiasm for team golf to Motor City Golf Club alongside Brooks Koepka.”