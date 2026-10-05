Jackson Koivun joins Motor City Golf Club ahead of 2027 TGL season

“Some of my best experiences have come while playing team golf, from winning national championships at Auburn to representing the U.S. at the Presidents Cup,” Koivun said. “Having teammates alongside you and feeling that energy from the fans makes those moments even better. I am a huge fan of TGL and love how it brings new fans and an arena experience to golf. I’ve been to SoFi Center, and it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced in the game. I’m excited to join Brooks, compete in a new environment and help build a team Detroit can passionately support.”