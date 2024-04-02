TGL announces Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young as roster for New York Golf Club

Schauffele, currently No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has been a top-10 player in the world for the better part of the last five years and regularly placing in the top 10 of major championships. Since turning professional in 2015, he has recorded seven PGA TOUR titles, two DP World Tour wins and an Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo. He was named the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and represented the U.S. in two Presidents Cup teams and two Ryder Cup teams.