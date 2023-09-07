Keys to success: Viktor Hovland’s stats showcase his path to becoming 2023 FedExCup Champion

Viktor Hovland won the FedExCup by having one of the most consistently strong regular season performances on TOUR. He entered the Playoffs at seventh in the standings thanks to a win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and finishing in the top 25 in more than 75 percent of his starts (18 of 23). And while it’s well known that players strategize their schedules to peak at specific times, winning the PGA TOUR FedExCup requires the delicate balance of maintaining season-long consistency and peaking for the Playoffs.