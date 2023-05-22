Numbers that defined Ben Hogan’s greatness

Hogan won 13 times on the PGA TOUR in 1946 and 10 more in 1948, and remains the only player to post double-digit wins more than once. On two occasions he won five or more consecutive TOUR starts, the only player in history to do that more than once aside from Woods (three times). Hogan won 47 times on the PGA TOUR in his 30s, still the most of any player all-time, and led the PGA TOUR’s season-long money list on five occasions – only Nicklaus (eight) and Woods (10) have done it more times.